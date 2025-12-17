Tanzanian singer and songwriter Juma Mkambala, popularly known as Juma Jux, has revealed the influence of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, on his music career since they got married.

The ‘Thank You’ singer revealed this on Tuesday during an interview with Yanga FM, as he geared up for his first Lagos concert on Thursday.

Speaking on the influence of his marriage to Priscilla on his music career, Juma, who won the East African Artist of the Year award at the 17th Headies Awards, said his wife, Priscilla and her mother, Iyabo Ojo, have increased his popularity, especially in Nigeria.

Love at first sight

The Tanzanian singer also said that he was initially unaware of Priscilla’s celebrity status when they met, noting that he only found out after social media users reacted to photos of them together.

“Over 10, I can rate the impact Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla have had on my career 6 or 7. I was already a star, even in Nigeria; some people knew me before, but now the fame is more because Priscilla and I are together.

“I met Priscilla in Rwanda. I didn’t know she was a celebrity. It was love at first sight. When she came to Tanzania, and we went to Zanzibar, and we took a picture, that’s when I realised, after seeing a lot of blogs posting about her. I was wowed,” Juma said.

Juma and Priscilla’s wedding ceremonies garnered attention across social media, with a traditional wedding in Lagos in April 2025 and a final reception in Tanzania on May 28, 2025.

Career

The 36-year-old singer also expressed how his new marital status has impacted his recent song releases, stating that it is an affirmation of love to his family.

He, however, revealed his indifference to multiple warnings he received from Nigerian netizens advising him on the proper treatment of his wife.

“Most of my songs back in the day dealt with my life. When I am happy, it’s very easy for me to release satisfied songs, and it’s the same when I am sad. However, if you follow me throughout this year, most of the songs I release are love and happy songs because I am in that phase of life right now.

“I am in love, I love my wife so much, and I love my family. So, it’s easy for me to produce those kinds of songs. Although collaboration may be different, for me, it affects my music because I am currently in that phase.

“I get a lot of DMs on social media telling me to treat Priscilla well. However, this does not put me under pressure because I could do the same if I were in their position. I don’t mind; what they are saying is true. So, I don’t have any challenge on that,” he added.

Reflecting on his career, Juma said he realised his stardom when he witnessed his fans reciting his songs. He also added that he does not feel pressured about his consistency as a Tanzanian artist gaining momentum in Nigeria.

“The day I was performing, and more than 600 people were saying my songs word for word, was the day I knew I had arrived. It’s a different feeling because you wrote the music alone, and people could sing your song word for word.

“I always challenge myself that there is only one Juma Jux, so I don’t feel pressured. I just strive to be a better version of myself. So, I only compete with myself by making sure my new releases are better than the previous ones,” the singer said.

Juma rose to prominence in the 2010s, with hit songs such as ‘Sugua’, ‘Enjoy’, and ‘Fashion Killer’, and has built a reputation for his vocals, visuals, and collaborations across East Africa.