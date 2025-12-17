World leaders meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York have adopted a landmark global declaration committing governments to address non-communicable diseases and mental health conditions in a collaborative effort.

In a statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the agreement marks the first time countries have jointly pledged to address chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes alongside mental health conditions, acknowledging their growing toll on lives, health systems and national economies worldwide.

NCDs remain among the leading causes of death globally, while mental health conditions affect more than one billion people, according to the WHO.

The declaration sets measurable targets to be achieved by 2030, including reducing tobacco use, improving the control of high blood pressure and expanding access to mental health care for millions of people.

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus described the commitments as a “once in a generation opportunity” to change the trajectory of global health and improve the quality of life.

The agreement also called on countries to strengthen national health policies, expand access to essential services, and secure sustainable financing to translate political commitments into action.

Progress will be tracked through regular United Nations reporting, with governments expected to demonstrate concrete results in the years to come.

Rising burden

In recent months, PREMIUM TIMES has reported growing concerns from the WHO regarding the changing pattern of health challenges in Africa and worldwide.

In November, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the WHO raised an alarm over the rising burden of NCDs in Africa, warning that these conditions have become one of the continent’s greatest development threats.

The organisation noted that diseases such as cardiovascular illnesses, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory conditions now account for a growing proportion of deaths on the continent, increasing from 21 per cent in 2000 to more than 35 per cent in 2021.

WHO officials described the trend as a silent epidemic, emphasising that weak health systems, limited funding, and inadequate access to preventive care are exacerbating outcomes and placing an increasing strain on households and national economies.

Similarly, in September, PREMIUM TIMES also noted that the WHO had drawn attention to the global mental health crisis, revealing that more than one billion people worldwide are living with mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression.

The report highlighted suicide as a major public health concern, with an estimated 727,000 deaths recorded globally in 2021.

The WHO attributed the worsening crisis to persistent gaps in mental health care, chronic underfunding, shortages of trained mental health professionals and significant inequalities in access to services, particularly in low and middle-income countries.