This December, Detty December gets tastier as Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) prepares to debut the first-ever Holiday Edition of the GTCO Food & Drink Festival, bringing together 213 food vendors for a two-day celebration of food, family and festive cheer.

Scheduled for 20 and 21 December, at the GT Centre, Oniru, Lagos, the holiday edition ushers Africa’s largest food and beverage festival into the heart of the holiday season, promising a blend of culinary experiences, entertainment and family-friendly attractions.

GTCO said the Holiday Edition expands the Festival’s global reputation by spotlighting African cuisine, creating memorable moments for families, and opening up new income opportunities for food-based Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

A festive twist

Unlike previous editions, the December festival will shift its focus away from chef masterclasses and instead fully embrace the holiday spirit. Visitors can expect immersive attractions, an expanded marketplace and entertainment designed to appeal to both adults and children.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, GTCO stated that the shift reflects a deliberate move towards a more relaxed, family-focused experience that aligns seamlessly with the festive calendar.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, Segun Agbaje, described the Holiday Edition as a celebration of creativity, culture and enterprise.

“The GTCO Food & Drink Festival is a powerful platform that aligns with our mission to fuel enterprise, promote African creativity, and connect communities through meaningful lifestyle experiences. The Holiday Edition allows us to celebrate the festive season while supporting thousands of food entrepreneurs who form the backbone of our economy,” he said.

213 vendors, one festive marketplace

According to GTCO, the Holiday Edition attracted over 4,000 vendor applications, from which 213 Nigerian-owned food businesses were selected, nearly double the number from the previous edition.

The company said it will continue its free vendor participation model, allowing entrepreneurs to maximise visibility and sales during the busy end-of-year period.

The Holiday Edition will introduce several festive features, including a Christmas Village offering handcrafted gifts and seasonal treats, a large children’s play zone for families, a street food hub celebrating Nigerian favourites, and live DJ performances to keep the energy high throughout the event.

GTCO stated that the Holiday Edition aligns with its broader corporate social responsibility goals, particularly in supporting communities, expanding SME participation, and amplifying Nigeria’s creative and culinary industries.

The GTCO Food & Drink Festival Holiday Edition is free and open to the public, making it one of the standout lifestyle events of the Detty December season.