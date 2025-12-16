Veteran broadcast journalist and media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown has announced the launch of a new daily live talk programme, The Morayo Show, marking a significant new phase in her broadcasting career following her exit from TVC Communications.

The programme, scheduled to premiere on 5 January 2026, will air every weekday across News Central TV, TVC Entertainment and NTA Lagos, while also streaming on digital platforms, including YouTube.

Designed as a live audience talk show, The Morayo Show is positioned to focus on conversations around social, cultural, emotional and national issues, with everyday Nigerians playing a central role in the discussions.

Speaking at the unveiling of the programme and its newly built studio on the Lagos Mainland, Ms Afolabi-Brown described the show as a deliberate shift away from one-directional broadcasting toward a more participatory form of media engagement.

“The Morayo Show is designed as an interactive, live platform where real people are participants, not spectators,” she said. “Our goal is to foster conversations that are inclusive, human and impactful conversations that reflect the realities, questions and aspirations of Nigerians.”

Rationale

She explained that the idea for the show was shaped by a growing concern about the nature of public discourse in Nigeria, where a few voices often dominate conversations while many others remain unheard.

“I believe deeply that Nigeria does not suffer from a lack of opinions; we suffer from a lack of listening,” she said. “We do not lack talent; we lack safe, credible spaces for expression.”

Ms Afolabi-Brown, an award-winning television presenter with more than two decades of experience in Nigerian broadcast media, rose to national prominence as the anchor of Your View, a weekday breakfast programme. The show became widely recognised for its all-female panel and its role in shaping conversations around governance, gender, culture and social issues.

She says, ‘‘After 12 years, something within me shifted. In August, I made one of the boldest decisions of my career: I stepped away from TVC Communications to step into the unknown. Not because the platform was small, but because the vision had become bigger. I realised that I was no longer fulfilled simply talking to people. I felt a strong pull, one I can only describe as a divine assignment, to begin speaking with people’’.

At the launch event, she said the move was driven by a growing desire to engage audiences more deeply and meaningfully.

The Morayo Show

According to the producers, The Morayo Show will feature daily conversations that span society and culture, relationships and family life, faith and identity, leadership, business, creativity, and broader national concerns. The show’s format is designed to prioritise dialogue, lived experience and audience participation rather than performative debate.

The programme will be produced from a purpose-built studio located on the Lagos Mainland, which organisers describe as the first live audience television studio of its scale in that part of the city. Beyond serving as the production base for The Morayo Show, the facility is expected to function as a multi-purpose creative hub, hosting interviews, podcasts, watch parties, film premieres and professional recordings.

Ms Afolabi-Brown said the studio itself reflects a broader belief that innovation and excellence in media production should not be limited to specific parts of Lagos.

Commenting on the partnership, the Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of News Central Television, Kayode Akintemi, said the collaboration aligns with the broadcaster’s commitment to building credible platforms for national conversation.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to building a future-ready media organisation anchored on quality journalism, strong partnerships and sustainable growth,” Mr Akintemi said. “The Morayo Show aligns with our vision of creating credible platforms where diverse and often silenced voices can thrive.”

The Director of Programmes at TVC Entertainment and New Media, Olukunle Folarin, also expressed support for the initiative, describing the show as a natural progression in Ms Afolabi-Brown’s career.

Ms Afolabi-Brown said the formal commissioning of the Lagos Mainland studio, scheduled for 18 December, would serve as both the launch of a physical space and the dedication of a broader mission.

“Starting over is not easy, especially when you are known, established and comfortable,” she said. “But leadership is not about comfort. Leadership is about obedience to vision.”

She added that the programme is ultimately driven by a belief that Nigerians are searching for platforms where they can be seen, heard and engaged with respectfully.

“People want conversations that do not talk down to them but invite them in,” she said. “This show is my response to that need.”

Promotional materials for The Morayo Show are expected to run across partner stations ahead of its January 2026 premiere.