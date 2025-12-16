The Yobe State Government has confirmed the existence of a notorious sexual abuse and exploitation syndicate at the Potiskum Correctional Centre in the state.

Abdulsalam Abubakar, the adviser on security matters to the governor, disclosed this at a briefing shortly after the state’s Security Council Meeting in Damaturu on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NCoS National Public Relations Officer, Jane Osuji, on 2 December, announced the suspension of some officers for allegedly being involved in “unprofessional conduct with inmates” at the Potiskum Custodial Centre

Mr Abdulsalam said the dastardly act of the syndicate was an abuse of trust in which a female inmate was allegedly impregnated by the syndicate members.

“If a warder can impregnate an inmate, it shows abuse of trust, negligence of duty and lack of proper supervision.

“If there is supervision, there is no way a male prison warder can go into the female section,” Mr Abubakar said.

The aide said the number of personnel involved in the act was not known, as more arrests were being made.

“It is a network; not one person is involved. There are many other collaborators, including female warders,” he said.

Mr Abdulsalam, however, expressed optimism that anyone found guilty in the ongoing investigation by the NCoS headquarters would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The aide said the state government had already taken the matter up with the management of the NCoS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, adding that the government had the responsibility to protect the lives, property and livelihood of citizens.

He blamed the abuse partly on overstaying of personnel on duty post, saying the state would continue to resist such unpatriotic acts, usually aided and abetted by highly placed individuals.

On security arrangements during the yuletide, the state police commissioner, Emmanuel Ado, said massive deployment of policemen to places of worship and recreational centres had been planned.

He said some gaps earlier identified by the police had been adequately filled, urging Christian faithful to feel free and conduct their festivities without any fear.

“We have already deployed our plainclothes personnel. We are going to dominate the state more than ever to ensure that enemies of peace do not succeed,” he said.

The commissioner commended the state government for its unwavering support for security organisations.

(NAN)