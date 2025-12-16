Nollywood actor Regina Daniels has alleged that she has been separated from her children amid an ongoing custody dispute with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, a claim the lawmaker has denied.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Ms Daniels said she has not seen her children since mid-November, accusing the senator of taking steps to shut her out of their lives while pursuing full custody. She said the situation has taken an emotional toll on her as a mother.

The allegations come as tensions between the couple, who married in 2019, have escalated in public following reports of a breakdown in their relationship. While neither party initially offered detailed explanations, both have since made intermittent social media posts addressing the dispute, drawing widespread public attention.

Ms Daniels, who has two sons, Prince Munir (Moon) and Prince Khalifa (Kharly), born in 2020 and 2022, with the senator, said the separation from her children has been particularly distressing, even as she attempts to maintain a sense of normalcy in public.

Ms Daniels’ latest post appears to be her most detailed public account yet of the conflict and its impact on her relationship with her children.

Provoke public attention

She alleged that Senator Nwoko’s recent social media posts featuring their children were calculated to provoke public attention rather than reflect parental responsibility.

Mr Nwoko posted a video on his Instagram page, showing him engaging in a recreational sports activity with his children on Sunday.

Reacting to this recent post, the actress wrote, “The repeated public exposure of my children reflects a troubling and deliberate pursuit of negative attention by their father,” adding that it was “implausible” that a public figure with legislative experience would be unaware of the media attention such posts would attract.

She went further, criticising the senator’s online activity and describing him as behaving irresponsibly. “Clearly this man keeps acting like a baby,” she said, sarcastically referring to him as a “one-term senator” turned “content creator.”

More allegations

Ms Daniels also made a series of allegations concerning the custody battle, claiming that Senator Nwoko dismissed her nannies and pressured them into making false statements against her.

“The last time I spoke to my kids was mid-November,” she wrote. “Ned dismissed all my nannies, pressured them into making false statements accusing me of violence and alcohol abuse in front of the children and has since filed for full custody despite already having the children in his care.”

She questioned the intensity of the legal challenge against her, expressing disbelief that she could be perceived as a threat to her own children.

“I am left to wonder whether I am truly such a threat that I am being attacked,” she said.

The actress also shared a private chat she had with one of the nannies who resigned on account of her estranged husband’s recent behaviour amidst their marital crises.

Despite the dispute, the actor emphasised her identity as a mother and her determination to reunite with her children.

“I may be young, but I am such a mum. I enjoy being a mum, and I miss being a mum,” she wrote. “It’s so crazy if their father thinks I won’t come for my children. I will definitely see my kids soon.”

Ned Nwoko responds

Responding to his estranged wife’s recent social media post, Mr Nwoko, through a statement signed by his communication team and posted on the senator’s official X page, described Regina’s post as ‘misleading and inconsistent with long-established family practices’.

He wrote, “It has always been a shared tradition, and the same individual now objecting has repeatedly and voluntarily posted not only her own children but also the children of other wives over the years, regardless of circumstances, without any objections, hesitation and concern for privacy.

At no point in those moments was it described as exploitation or irresponsibility. To now describe the very same actions as harmful, simply because they no longer align with her present narrative, makes it hard to ignore the inconsistency in her claims.”

Mr Nwoko also debunked Regina’s claim of being denied access to her children, adding that her prolonged absence from her children’s lives was a matter of choice, not force. He emphasised that the children were being safeguarded from their mother, whose behaviour posed a threat to the children’s emotional health.

It also noted that a court ruling has resolved the issue in favour of Mr Nwoko, and clear directives were given, which include that Ms Regina must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access to their children can be restored. The case was adjourned to 4 February 2026.