The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has warned students, staff, and other stakeholders against unauthorised use of its campus and university facilities for the purpose of creating skits and content.

The warning followed a viral skit, ‘Bandits Prank on Lasuites,’ created and uploaded by Datreez Entertainment TV on 5 December 2025, which depicted individuals dressed as bandits on campus to trigger panic and reactions from students.

However, in a statement signed by the institution’s Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, on Friday, the institution disassociated itself from the content.

LASU stated that the content incited fear, disrupted the campus’s peace, and threatened the sense of safety of its students and staff, particularly at a time when Nigeria faces significant national security challenges.

Content disapproval

LASU further raised concerns about the growing unauthorised use of its campus facilities for content creation, noting that some of such content misrepresents the institution’s values and exposes it to reputational damage that undermines its integrity.

“While the University encourages creativity and responsible self-expression, it has become evident that some of the content being produced is offensive, inappropriate, and misrepresents the values and image of the institution.

“Such materials have the potential to cause reputational harm and undermine the integrity of the University as a respected citadel of learning and character development,” the statement read.

Regulations

LASU, however, instructed that all content creation activities on its campus facilities must follow approved processes and approval by its Centre for Information and Public Relations (CIPR).

The institution added that the regulations on content creation apply to the shooting or recording of videos, such as skits, vox pops, short films, promotional content, or any other form of audiovisual material, within the University premises.

“All individuals, including students, staff, and members of the general public, who wish to engage in cinematographic activities on any of the University’s campuses must, henceforth, obtain prior approval from the Centre for Information and Public Relations (CIPR) of the University.

“This includes, but is not limited to, the shooting or recording of videos such as skits, vox pops, short films, promotional content, or any other form of audiovisual material within the University premises, hostels, or associated facilities.

“Furthermore, the use of drones within the University environment without formal authorisation from the Security Department is strictly prohibited. This measure is to ensure the safety, privacy, and security of all members of the University community,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, LASU became the second tertiary institution in the state to enforce such regulations, following the University of Lagos’s prohibition on unauthorised use of its campus facilities for skit-making and content creation in October.

