Shakara Festival, the fast-growing cultural and music experience positioning itself as Lagos’ next major December destination, has unveiled a robust and genre-spanning lineup for its 2025 edition.

This year’s roster is led by some of Nigeria’s most influential contemporary acts Blaqbonez, Show Dem Camp (SDC), Brymo and The Cavemen, signalling an ambitious step in the festival’s bid to cement its place in the Detty December calendar.

Set to run from 18 to 21 December 2025 at the Nautica Beach Resort in Elegushi, Lekki, the four-day festival blends music, culture, conversations, nightlife, gaming and spirituality into a tightly curated programme that organisers say reflects “the many layers of Nigerian youth culture today.”

Other performers on the roster include J’Dess, Mich Straaw, Mavo, Llona, Tar1q, Morravey, Brymo, Johnny Drille and diaspora acts such as Oshamo and Keys The Prince. Festival organisers say the curation is designed to reflect the breadth of contemporary Nigerian music.

A Multigenre Lineup

This year’s lineup places a strong emphasis on diversity. Blaqbonez brings his irreverent rap energy and youth-driven fan base; Show Dem Camp anchors the Alté and lyrical hip-hop community; Brymo offers a more poetic, folk-fusion edge; and The Cavemen are expected to deliver nostalgic, percussion-rich Highlife sessions that consistently draw multigenerational audiences.

They will be joined by a broad spectrum of emerging voices shaping the soundscape of new Afrobeats, including Mavo, Llona, Tar1q and Morravey, all performers who have built strong followings with Gen Z listeners.

Soul, R&B, and alternative lovers will be catered to with acts such as J’Dess, Johnny Drille, and Mich Straaw, while diaspora performers Oshamo and Keys The Prince help bridge conversations between African and global sounds.

Organisers say the mix is intentional: a statement that a single genre or audience segment no longer defines contemporary Nigerian music.

Shakara After Dark’ and Gospel Finale

A significant highlight of the 2025 edition is the introduction of “Shakara After Dark,” a late-night experience that will be headlined by Obi’s House, a nightlife powerhouse.

On 20 December, the Obi’s House team will transform the festival grounds into a beachside rave, bringing along its signature atmosphere and an A-list DJ lineup led by DJ Shawn, Bonamax and other resident spinners.

Organisers expect the takeover to draw a dedicated nightlife crowd and inject a new level of energy into the festival’s nocturnal experience.

In a distinctive twist that sets Shakara Festival apart from other December events, organisers have dedicated the final day, 21 December, entirely to gospel music.

The day will feature a powerful array of Nigeria’s most celebrated gospel performers, including Sinach, Ada Ehi, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, SMJ, Gbenga Akinfenwa, Magpsalms, Kingdom, Gerald Bishung and several others.

Festival organisers say the aim is to close the four-day event on a note of gratitude, reflection and collective elevation. They describe the Gospel Day as “an intentional spiritual climax” designed to offer festivalgoers a different kind of high after nights of music, dance and cultural immersion.

Four Cultural Zones

The Shakara Festival experience goes beyond music. Attendees will explore four major cultural zones designed to reflect the breadth of modern Nigerian creativity.

Shakara Junction will serve as a vibrant marketplace for artisans, fashion brands, food vendors and cultural merchandise. Shakara Series will host panel discussions and workshops on the music industry and the broader creative economy.

Shakara Games Village will offer competitive and casual gaming experiences. And Shakara After Dark will stand as the premier nightlife zone, culminating in the Obi’s House takeover.

With early bird tickets already selling out quickly, organisers are encouraging prospective attendees to secure their passes before prices rise on 1 December. Both day tickets and full-access passes are available via the official festival website.