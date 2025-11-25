Giwa Gardens Water Park, one of West Africa’s premier family entertainment destinations, has announced an ambitious Detty December initiative offering 100,000 free tickets.

The free tickets will be offered between 13 December 2025 and 4 January 2026, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, as well as Access Bank, FiberOne, MTN, Zenith Bank, and Awari App (Lost in Lagos).

In a statement on Tuesday, the organisers said the initiative aims to strengthen recreational tourism for Nigerians at home and those returning from the diaspora for the festive season.

Additionally, the initiative aims to enhance Lagos’ profile as a leading destination for both domestic and international tourism.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Giwa Gardens will also sponsor 1,000 less-privileged children on 13 December.

Additionally, the enterprise will offer the children free access, food, drinks, safety gear, and supervised fun experiences.

Giwa Gardens Water Park was opened in late 2023 and relaunched with enhanced safety measures in March 2024, offering attractions such as an extreme river, wave pool, pirate-ship waterhouse, slides, caves, and a large artificial beach.

The park is located in Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos, and is billed as the largest water park in West Africa by water volume.

In November 2024, Lagos State, together with major brands like FilmHouse, Domino’s, FiberOne and Tribe Lagos, sponsored 100,000 free tickets to Giwa Gardens.

The state also provided 1,000 all-inclusive passes that covered entry, food, and safety gear, underscoring its commitment to promoting recreation and tourism.