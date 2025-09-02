The Lagos State Government says it will resume the second phase of repair works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge, inbound Island, on Wednesday.

Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi announced this in a statement on Tuesday. He explained that the project had earlier been suspended after complaints that heavy traffic around the site was being exploited by touts and traffic robbers to attack motorists.

“To mitigate the gridlock experienced during the earlier phase of repairs, the traffic management plan has been thoroughly reviewed, with renewed efforts to ensure completion within the shortest possible time,” Mr Osiyemi said.

He appealed to motorists to cooperate with traffic officers, obey road signs and use alternative routes provided.

Diversion plan

According to the commissioner, vehicles approaching the bridge from the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway/Toll Gate will be diverted into one lane about 50 metres before the repair zone and will regain full access 50 metres afterwards.

Mr Osiyemi stated that motorists heading to Oshodi may also use the Ojota Slip Road to connect to Ikorodu Road at Anthony. Those heading to Victoria Island can use the same slip road to link Ikorodu Road by Town Planning Way, then proceed through Gbagada to the Third Mainland Bridge. Alternatively, they may continue on Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue and use Eko Bridge.

From Ikeja and nearby areas, he advised motorists to pass through Maryland to connect Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue and continue via Eko Bridge to Outer Marina. They may also connect Ikorodu Road at Anthony to access Oshodi.

The Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure described the partial closure as necessary for the bridge’s maintenance programme and urged motorists to be patient in the interest of improved infrastructure.

Repair works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge began on 28 June and are scheduled to end on 15 October.

The project, covering 110 days in eight phases, involves structural reinforcement to improve durability and safety.

The first four phases targeted the inbound Alapere section, while the final four covered inbound Oworonsoki.

The works initially caused heavy congestion, with motorists spending hours in traffic for trips that usually take minutes.

Enforcement

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has deployed more officers to junctions and congestion-prone points. Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the measure is aimed at easing movement and preventing gridlock.

He warned against reckless driving or lane indiscipline, stressing that the rehabilitation is a “strategic infrastructural investment” to enhance urban mobility.

Motorists are advised to report traffic incidents to LASTMA via its toll-free hotline: 0800 005 27862.