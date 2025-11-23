Davido’s tribute to his son

Davido paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi, and his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, during his show in Atlanta, USA.

Ifeanyi died on 31 October 2022 after he drowned in his father’s swimming pool in Banana Island, Lagos State, while Davido’s mother died on 6 March 2003.

During the show, the “Timeless” hitmaker wore a jacket with Ifeanyi’s face printed on it.

The 33-year-old said he loved his late son and told him to inform his late mother that he had become a superstar on earth.

Davido later announced on his X page that the European tour for his “5ive” album would kick off on 25 March 2026 in Vienna, Austria.

He said the tour would take him to seven cities, including Zurich, Rotterdam, Brussels, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Barcelona.

He added that fans could begin purchasing their tickets from 21 November.

The tour will begin on 25 March in Vienna, Austria, and then proceed to Zurich, Switzerland, on March 27.

It will continue on March 28 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and on 31 March in Brussels, Belgium.

The next stops will be on 2 April in Stockholm, Sweden, and on 3 April in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tour will conclude on 5 April in Barcelona, Spain.

The European run followed a hugely successful Nigerian leg, which saw Davido perform in several states, including Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu and Oyo.

Wizkid’s son on bandit attacks

Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife Balogun, said on his X page that Nigerians would not accept a future built on fear as insecurity worsened nationwide.

The 14-year-old reacted after gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church in Oke Isegun, Eruku, Kwara State; abducted students and staff of St Mary’s School in Papiri, Niger State; and kidnapped 25 female students of Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

He reiterated that the youth would remain the future of the country and said he spoke out not because he was special, but because he belonged to a generation that refused to stay silent.

Tife offered prayers for the safe return of the abducted children and for national healing.

He joined celebrities such as Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, Falz, Mr Macaroni, Yemi Alade, Olamide, Davido and others in calling on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to take decisive action against insecurity.

MI Abaga and broke-shaming

Rapper Jude ‘MI’ Abaga revealed on the “WithChude” podcast that he made a conscious decision to resist the pressure of “broke-shaming,” which he described as a pervasive social force that pushed many people into financial strain.

The 44-year-old said it took him years to build the mental strength to remain unaffected.

He added that he realised that allowing fear to dictate his actions would give other people excessive power over him.

He explained that such fear often became a trap that forced individuals to adjust their behaviour to meet external expectations constantly.

Portable blasted Cubana Chief Priest over Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction

Controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola lambasted Nigerian nightlife figure Pascal “Cubana Chief Priest” Okechukwu on Instagram for saying President Bola Tinubu would not get votes in the South-East unless he released IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Cubana Chief Priest warned that Kanu’s continued detention would damage Mr Tinubu’s political prospects in the region.

But the “Spiderman” hitmaker accused the businessman of using his access to Mr Tinubu to pursue personal contracts instead of advocating for Mr Kanu’s freedom.

Portable alleged that Cubana Chief Priest visited Aso Rock to take photos, collect money and secure deals, but failed to remember Kanu’s plight.

He dismissed Cubana Chief Priest’s electoral predictions, insisting that the South-East would support Tinubu if offered financial incentives.

Zlatan and investing in new artistes

Rapper Omoniyi “Zlatan” Raphael said on the Afrobeats Podcast that he would rather buy a house than invest in upcoming artistes.

The “Shaku Shaku” hitmaker compared today’s demanding promotional climate with earlier years when marketing budgets were smaller and investors freely supported young talent.

He stated that his primary motivation for making music was financial stability and revealed that the early years of his career were marked by intense pressure and anxiety.

Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade ended their feud

Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade reconciled during “The Price of Being Her” panel at Entertainment Week Africa 2025 in Lagos, ending their prolonged feud dating back to 2018.

The feud began after Yemi Alade posted a cryptic message criticising female entertainers who “deceive their fans” by digitally enhancing their bodies. The post came hours after Tiwa Savage shared photos showing off her curves, prompting a fiery response from Savage.

For years, tensions had persisted, with Yemi recently stating that she had avoided collaborating with Savage to prevent conflict.

In a now-viralvideo,Yemi Alade praised Tiwa Savage from the stage and urged her to “continue being who you are.”

Moved, Tiwa Savage became emotional, and Yemi stepped forward to comfort her.

They shared a warm hug, and Yemi jokingly offered to make pounded yams for Tiwa, who laughed and accepted.

Iyabo Ojo denied arrest rumour

Actress Iyabo Ojo denied claims during a TikTok live session that she had been arrested, describing the rumour as false and a malicious attempt to tarnish her reputation.

The rumour spread after a blogger alleged she was detained in Abuja over new evidence in the investigation into singer Mohbad’s death.

Ojo dismissed the report and expressed frustration with individuals who she said repeatedly used her name to generate online traffic.

She said such bloggers believed they were improving their lives by exploiting her name but were instead “heaping curses on their own heads.”

Mr Real’s accusations against D’banj

Rapper Okafor “Mr Real” Victor alleged on Instagram that D’banj failed to pay for a N20 million ambassadorial deal he negotiated.

Reacting to D’banj’s recent interview, Mr Real claimed that D’banj’s CREAM platform could not afford the fee, even after he offered a discount.

He said the deal collapsed because the platform failed to meet the financial terms.

As of press time, D’banj had not responded to the allegation.

Genevieve Nnaji vs anti-Igbo marriage comment

Actress Genevieve Nnaji responded to a viral tweet advising Igbo men not to marry Igbo women.

Nnaji, an Igbo woman from Mbaise, Imo State, told the poster to self-reflect and take responsibility.

Her reply drew mixed reactions. Another user argued the post targeted “false rape accusers,” not all women.

Nnaji stood her ground, saying that just as a woman could not always identify an abusive man, no one should generalise about Igbo women.

She warned against stereotyping any group.

Obi Cubana appealed for Kanu’s release

Business mogul Obi Cubana appealed to President Bola Tinubu on Instagram to intervene in securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said peace and stability among the Igbo people depended on Kanu’s freedom.

He revealed that he and other well-meaning Nigerians had engaged political figures, including the Deputy Speaker of the House and the President’s son, on issues such as insecurity, taxation, ease of doing business, customs, FIRS, NAFDAC and political strategies for Kanu’s release.

He lamented the growing insecurity in the country. He cited incidents including Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” by the United States, schoolgirl kidnappings in Kebbi, church attacks in Kwara, the killing of a Brigadier-General, Kanu’s sentencing and the abduction of over 50 students in Niger State.

Burna Boy defended kicking fan out of his show

Burna Boy said in a viral video that he did not force anyone to be his fan while responding to backlash for ejecting a woman who fell asleep during his Denver show in the United States.

The woman later said she attended the concert despite being mentally, physically and emotionally drained after the death of her daughter’s father.

She said she had hoped the show would bring her some joy after “everything that happened.”

Burna Boy said he only wanted fans who had money “at this time” and compared the situation to being removed from a plane for distracting the pilot or kicked out of class for disrupting a teacher.

Obesere attacked by suspected thugs

Suspected thugs attacked Fuji star Abass “Obesere” Akande during a burial ceremony in Okitipupa LGA, Ondo State, the Cable reported.

A witness, Bosede Akinyemi, said the thugs stormed the venue, caused chaos and targeted Obesere and his band members just as they prepared to perform.

She said the attackers assaulted the musician and his team and caused significant damage.

Andrew Ogunsakin, chairman of Okitipupa LGA, condemned the attack as “unfortunate and unacceptable” and said such hooliganism would not be tolerated.

Yemi Remi accused late brother, Chief Kanran, of exaggerations

Actor Yemi Remi alleged on Agbaletu TV that his late younger brother, Segun “Chief Kanran” Remi, misled the public with exaggerated stories before his death.

He said Chief Kanran’s public pleas for help were based on false claims and dismissed his story that his house had burnt down.

He explained that only a wooden staircase outside the building was affected, and the fire never reached his apartment.

He also accused his brother of providing misleading information about his personal life, including the number and circumstances of his children, and claimed that he had even inflated his age.

AFRIMA launched Diamond Showcase portal

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) unveiled its Diamond Showcase portal in a statement signed by Janatte Haddadi, AFRIMA’s Northern Africa regional manager.

AFRIMA invited rising singers, rappers, producers, DJs and instrumentalists across the continent to submit entries for a chance to perform at the 9th AFRIMA in Lagos.

It said it remained committed to identifying and supporting musicians “who often remain unnoticed in their communities despite their strong talent.”

Applicants must upload a 45-second video of their performance. Submissions opened on 18 November and will close on 8 December. A jury will shortlist 15 finalists to be hosted in Lagos from 6–7 January 2026.

Haddadi said the finalists, known as “The Diamonds”, would receive an all-expense-paid trip, mentorship, AFRIMA gift packs, and exposure to top music executives and media.

With support from the African Union and Lagos State, the ceremony will be broadcast live to more than 84 countries.

Mama Ereko vs Pasuma

Veteran actress Morenike Alausa Sulaimon, popularly known as Mama Ereko, recounted on “Behind the Fame – African A-List” that Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma flew in from Germany to support her movie project.

She said she was on set when she learnt that Pasuma, who featured in 22 scenes, was abroad but returned to fulfil his commitment.

She added that he travelled discreetly and departed for Germany immediately after completing his scenes.

2Baba appointed FG fire safety ambassador

The Federal Government appointed music icon Innocent “2Face” Idibia as its National Fire Safety Ambassador, the Vanguard reported.

Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Samuel Adeyemi, announced the appointment during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Fire Safety Week at the Service Headquarters.

He tasked the singer with championing behavioural change and promoting preventive safety nationwide.

Adeyemi, represented by Deputy Controller-General Aliyu Tambari, spoke under the theme: “Building a Culture of Fire Safety Across Nigeria: Overcoming the ‘Not My Portion’ Mentality.”

UK Police vs Peller

UK police stormed the apartment of popular Nigerian TikToker Peller after receiving noise complaints, as seen in a viral video.

The officers arrived while Peller was livestreaming and said he had been reported for excessive noise.

Peller told them he was on live video, but the officers insisted on searching the rooms to ensure he was not involved in a shouting match with anyone.