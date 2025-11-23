After 18 years in the fashion industry, popular Nigerian fashion brand Trish O Couture has announced the launch of a new luxury jewellery line, Lady Trish Diamonds. The introduction of the line coincides with the fashion house’s anniversary, signalling its entry into the fine accessories market.

The launch is scheduled for 14 December 2025, at The Mikano Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a red-carpet and champagne reception beginning at 5:00 p.m. Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the designer said the themed “Classics Across All Seasons” will also include a runway presentation marking the brand’s anniversary.

Founded by Patricia Onumonu (Tricia Osita), Trish O Couture has evolved from a small, bespoke operation into a Nigerian fashion label renowned for its meticulous tailoring and contemporary approach to couture. The introduction of Lady Trish Diamonds marks the brand’s 18th year, extending its work beyond clothing.

She noted that the exclusive anniversary event, themed “Classics Across All Seasons”, will feature a runway showcase of over 60 exquisite designs, highlighting the brand’s evolution and signature artistry over the years.

Trish O

Trish O Couture began as a small bespoke atelier in Lagos before developing into a fashion label recognised for its couture and occasion wear. Over nearly two decades, the brand has established a steady presence in Nigeria’s fashion industry and is recognised for collaborating with clients in entertainment, business, and public life.

As the label marks its 18th year, Ms Onumonu reflected on the shift from its early operations to its current scale, noting that the milestone represents both continuity and adaptation. “Eighteen years represents more than time; it’s a testament to resilience and craftsmanship,” she said.

The anniversary event will also serve as the launch of Lady Trish Diamonds, a new jewellery line. Organisers say the line marks the brand’s entry into the accessories segment as it broadens its offerings beyond clothing. The debut will take place at an invitation-only event themed “Classics Across All Seasons,” which will include a runway presentation and a red-carpet reception.

‘‘The introduction of the jewellery line will run alongside the brand’s existing fashion business rather than replacing it. The expansion reflects a long-term plan to grow into related product categories while maintaining the brand’s design identity,’’ she explained.

As Trish O Couture enters its next phase, the founder says it will continue operating from Lagos while exploring opportunities to reach a broader market.