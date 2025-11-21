BOZ Diamonds brought some of Nollywood and Lagos’ style elites under one roof at its intimate client appreciation event, Love & Boz Circle – Privé, held on October 16 at the brand’s flagship store in Lekki on Thursday.

The exclusive gathering drew a small circle of long-term clients, with familiar faces from the film, fashion, and digital culture industries making appearances.

Actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli led the celebrity lineup, joined by style personality Priscy and fashion entrepreneur Akin Faminu, all of whom spent the evening interacting with the BOZ team and previewing new pieces.

Unlike the typical Lagos brand launch or showroom tour, the evening felt more like a relaxed conversation between the brand and the people who have shaped its journey. Guests moved through curated displays, exchanged style notes, and discussed BOZ’s growing influence in Nigeria’s luxury jewellery space.

Rationale

BOZ founder Sherifat said the gathering was designed to honour the people who have supported the brand long before its current visibility.

“Every serious brand understands the importance of clients who return year after year,” she said. “Their consistency gives us the clarity to refine our craft and stay focused on what truly matters. Tonight was simply about acknowledging the people who have been part of our growth.”

The Love & Boz Circle – Privé event is one of the ways BOZ Diamonds is strengthening its relationship with its core supporters.

Speaking at the event, Omoni said, “With its reputation for craftsmanship, distinctive design, and personalised service, the brand continues to position itself within Nigeria’s growing luxury culture, this time with a bit of help from the celebrities and style insiders who influence it”.

More Photos