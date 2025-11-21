President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends his warm greetings to Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), on his 65th birthday, which falls on November 21, 2025.

President Tinubu describes Mr Ribadu as a principled reformer, an accomplished security professional, and a steadfast defender of Nigeria.

President Tinubu praises Mr Ribadu’s exceptional integrity and lifelong devotion to public service, which has left enduring marks on Nigeria’s governance and security institutions.

The President recalls his pioneering leadership at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he championed accountability and strengthened the nation’s anti-corruption framework.

“Since we struck a close relationship over 15 years ago, I have come to acknowledge and appreciate Mr Nuhu’s honesty, forthrightness and camaraderie.

“As a prominent member of our Renewed Hope Agenda team, I have found Nuhu to be a patriotic, loyal, and candid individual.

“As Nuhu turns 65 today, I fervently pray that Almighty Allah will grant him good health and greater wisdom to continue serving our beloved country,” the President says.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 21, 2025