The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa are back to honour the creators, artistes, and trendsetters who’ve defined our feeds in 2025.

The TikTok Awards are an annual celebration of the most impactful and inspiring creators across Sub-Saharan Africa. This year’s event will highlight the extraordinary ways our creators have engaged, inspired, and connected communities on and off TikTok.

Taking place on 6 December 2025, in Johannesburg, the night will be filled with entertainment, creativity, and inspiration, featuring creators from across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This year will be remembered as one where African creators refused to be predictable.

From the sound of BhadBoi OML’s ‘Wasiu Ayinde’ on repeat, the energy of the ‘Ngishutheni’ dance craze to the grit of #CorporateTok, and Shallipopi‘s unforgettable hits, TikTok is celebrating the genius of creators who’ve turned 60 seconds into a movement.

2025 edition

In a statement on Wednesday, Tiktok said 2025 will be remembered as a year where niche went mainstream, community became currency, and creators thrived as tastemakers.

The awards are yet another way TikTok continues to support and inspire Africa’s creator community, empowering them to thrive, grow, and transform their passions into sustainable careers. The 2025 edition will celebrate creators across various content categories, including food, entertainment, sports, education, music, and storytelling.

“Our annual awards are a moment for reflection and celebration where we build deeper relationships with the people who power the continent. At its core, the TikTok awards celebrate the vibrant community who continue to inspire creativity, build community and spread joy on the platform while turning their passions into prosperous careers,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa.

TikTok has announced that voting for the 2025 Sub-Saharan Africa Awards is now open until 14 November 2025 (midnight CAT), allowing users to cast one vote per category each day. To participate, users must follow the platform’s official pages and share their choices using the hashtag #TikTokAwardsSSA/

2025’s nominated creators and their categories include:

Creator of the year

@diaryofanortherncook (Sokoto, Nigeria)

@chefabbys (Accra, Ghana)

@fanstribehq (Lagos, Nigeria)

@shandorlarenty (Broederstroom, South Africa)

@englishwithclem (Nairobi, Kenya)

Storyteller of the year

@beloveolocha (Lagos, Nigeria)

@briannwana (Abuja, Nigeria)

@mikemortontalksfootball (Cape Town, South Africa)

@joygiverkitchen (Lagos, Nigeria)

Video of the year

@iamdavidmubiru (Kampala, Uganda)

@zerobrainer0 (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania)

@isaac.samz (Lagos, Nigeria)

Rising star of the year

@estherfrancisbackup (Lagos, Nigeria)

@_bafanamthembu (Johannesburg, South Africa)

@tunero_animations (Nairobi, Kenya)

Entertainment creator of the year

@beloveolocha (Lagos, Nigeria)

@ednafrancis_ (Lagos, Nigeria)

@finding.chance (Johannesburg, South Africa)

@ikegod.chielo (Abuja, Nigeria)

@jabu_macdonald (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Food creator of the year

@mpruedie1 (Midrand, South Africa)

@malumfoodie (Pretoria, South Africa)

@chefabbys (Accra, Ghana)

@georges_kitchen (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania)

@boyz_makekii (Nairobi, Kenya)

Education creator of the year

@michelle_expert (Randburg, South Africa)

@izziboye (Lagos, Nigeria)

@roy.kanyi (Nairobi, Kenya)

@englishwithclem (Nairobi, Kenya)

Social impact creator of the year

@olawalesmd (Lagos, Nigeria)

@valerie_keter (Nairobi, Kenya)

@anitasoina (Nairobi, Kenya)

@noositiwantiwa_ (Ibadan, Nigeria)

@ufarm_julia (KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa)

Artist of the year

@theycallmeshallipopipp (Nigeria)

@itsjoshuabaraka (Uganda)

@moliymusic (Ghana)

@realjazzwrld (South Africa)

Sports Creator of the Year

@boxtoboxregista (Nairobi, Kenya)

@zozasportscast (Nairobi, Kenya)

@mikemortontalksfootball (Cape Town, South Africa)

@steph_talks_football (Cape Town, South Africa)

@ademolavictortv (Lagos, Nigeria)