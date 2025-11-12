Nollywood actors Taye Arimoro and Peggy Ovire have traded accusations following a heated confrontation on a movie set that reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Taye, who livestreamed part of the incident on Instagram, claimed that the confrontation began after he attempted to leave the set once his contracted working hours had ended.

According to him, Peggy and her team allegedly stopped him from leaving, blocked his car, and damaged his vehicle’s tyres.

“I said I want to go home, but they don’t want me to. You’re holding me against my will, and it isn’t cool. Why would you block me? I can’t go to my house again? Why? I’m not shooting two scenes. I told you, if it’s 12 p.m., I’m out,” he said.

Taye also accused them of physically assaulting him, resulting in injuries to his gums and lips. The actor described the incident as unprecedented in his career, revealing his plans to take legal steps against the actress and the production crew.

“I definitely need to see a dentist because my lower front tooth is damaged, and I’m also seeing a lawyer. I can’t drive my car because they deflated about three of my tyres. It’s really bad. I’ve never experienced anything like this because I don’t cause trouble, especially when it comes to work,” he said.

Peggy Ovire

In response, Peggy denied the allegations in an Instagram update, insisting that Taye was the aggressor. She alleged that the actor attacked crew members after being asked to complete two remaining scenes to wrap up production for the night.

“Taye, you beat up two crew members simply because you felt they had no voice, no social media presence, no one to speak for them. They were only begging you to please complete two short scenes so we could wrap the night.

“Moments later, you went live to record their reaction, leaving out the part where the violence began. No one deserves to be treated that way, especially people who are only doing their jobs.

“Taye, you came to set that day around 12 p.m., something you conveniently left out of your version of events. We filmed into the night, and without any prior discussion, you packed your bags and said you were leaving,” Peggy said.

Alleged physical assault

The actress further claimed that Taye became aggressive when she attempted to calm the situation and later physically assaulted the production manager.

“Everything was fine between us until you got upset when I asked that we shoot one quick scene before your BTS video, as the car we were using needed to leave. You reacted sharply when I tried to talk to you, so I decided to give you space.

“Later, when the production manager approached you to appeal for more time, you got physical with him. That was completely unexpected.

“By the time I came outside, you were struggling over the car keys. I tried to intervene and asked you to please calm down and hand me the keys, but you drove off while I was still beside the car,” she said.

Peggy added that the situation escalated further when her driver allegedly got involved, leading to a scuffle that left her driver injured.

“Moments later, I discovered my driver was bleeding from his ear after being hit multiple times. I was shocked. I drove to the gate to prevent things from escalating further,” she maintained.