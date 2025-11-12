Actress and filmmaker Chioma Ifemeludike, the African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate in the just-concluded Anambra State election, has announced the date and venue for a ‘celebratory’ lunch with the 292 citizens who voted for her.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the 36-year-old received 292 votes across the state’s 21 local government areas.

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Ifemeludike appreciated her supporters, describing them as “the true believers in a new Nigeria.”

The actress-turned-politician invited them to join her for lunch to “dine and wine” in appreciation of their support.

292 people

However, in another X post on Wednesday, she revealed that the launch will take place at Golpins Suite, Awka, Anambra State, on 15 November at 12:00 p.m.

“Deep gratitude to the 292 amazing people who voted and stood by me! Your support inspires me to keep pushing for justice and good governance.

“Join me for a thank you luncheon this Saturday, Nov 15, 2025, let’s reflect, connect & plan together”, Ifemeludike wrote.

The newspaper reported that the INEC Returning Officer, Edoba Omoregie, declared Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of the election.

Mr Omoregie announced that Governor Soludo secured 422,664 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Paul Chukwuma, finished third with 37,753 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) candidate, George Moghalu, came fourth with 10,576 votes.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that before the official announcement, Ifemeludike had raised concerns about widespread vote-buying in a video and a series of posts on her Instagram page.

She alleged that some voters, particularly elderly citizens, were selling their votes for amounts ranging from ₦3,000 to ₦5,000.

Ms Ifemeludike specifically accused the ruling APGA of engaging in vote-buying.

She condemned such actions as criminal, utterly absurd, and downright nonsensical.

The actress further claimed that no genuine election took place in the state, describing the entire process as nothing more than a vote-buying exercise.

Ifemeludike added that vote-buying criminalises both voters and politicians, undermines accountability in governance, and damages the reputation of those in leadership.