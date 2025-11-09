Singer Omawumi Megbele disclosed during an interview with JayOnAir that she dated the late music producer Ayorinde ‘Dr Frabz’ Faboro at the outset of her career in the music industry.

The 43-year-old songstress said she dated Dr Frabz because of his deep passion for music, a love they both shared.A round-up of top entertainment stories you might have missed last week.

She revealed that she created one of her biggest hits, “Serious Love Nwatiti,” within that supportive environment.

Omawumi added that her relationship with Dr Frabz led to a significant collaboration with Oladapo “Dagrin” Olaitan.

Dagrin Olaonipekun died on 22 April 2010, while Dr Frabz died in 2021.

Omah Lay on Grammy nod

Singer Omah Lay disclosed on Instagram that he wanted Davido to win the Best African Music Performance at the forthcoming 2026 Grammy Awards.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido’s “With You” featuring Omah Lay was nominated in the category alongside “Gimme Dat” by Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid, “Hope & Love” by Eddy Kenzo featuring Mehran Matin, and “PUSH 2 START” by Tyla.

Omah Lay described Davido as a true friend who stood by him through his most challenging moments, adding that he did not deeply care about awards.

The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled for 1 February 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and are set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Davido and the taxi driver’s role in film production

Davido revealed during a panel session at the 14th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) that he wanted to play a taxi driver in a movie.

He said a close associate had promised to offer him a film role, adding that he wanted something unconventional.

The Cable newspaper reported that the “Assurance” hitmaker expressed interest in entering film production in the coming years.

Davido also shared his desire to produce films and series inspired by real-life stories while supporting funding opportunities for creatives.

Imisi revealed she lost her child before the BBNaija audition

Opeyemi “Imisi” Ayanwale, winner of BBNaija Season 10, revealed during an interview on TVC Entertainment that she lost her baby in April, less than a month before registering for the show.

She described the period as overwhelming and admitted that carrying such grief into the BBNaija house was emotionally heavy.

She said she preferred not to dwell on the memory.

On 5 October, Imisi emerged victorious from a pool of 29 housemates, winning the N80 million grand prize and a brand-new SUV.

Yemi Alade on Tiwa Savage collaboration

Singer Yemi Alade revealed during an interview on WithChude that she preferred to avoid collaborating with Tiwa Savage to prevent any potential issues.

The “Johnny” hitmaker maintained that women supporting women was important and highlighted her history of collaborating with female artistes across Africa.

The Ondo-born singer said she had no personal issues with Tiwa Savage but noted that fans and the media often stirred unnecessary tension.

In December 2018, the duo clashed after Alade shaded female entertainers who, according to her, deceived fans by enlarging their buttocks in photos shared on social media.

Although she mentioned no names, the post came hours after Tiwa shared curvy photos on Instagram.

Tiwa responded with a post that read, “Don’t start a war you can’t finish.”

In 2019, this newspaper reported that both singers reconciled during Tiwa’s “Everything Savage” concert at Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade also opened up about her brief smoking habit, saying her self-discipline helped her quit in less than a year.

She credited her recovery to setting firm personal boundaries.

Waje vs marriage

Singer Aituaje “Waje” Iruobe said during an interview on The Honest Bunch that she wouldn’t marry an unsuccessful or younger man because she was no longer in her 20s and couldn’t afford to “grow together” with a partner.

The 45-year-old explained that her decision stemmed from her pragmatic and maternal nature.

The “Rara” hitmaker revealed that she became pregnant at 16, shortly after finishing secondary school, and faced rejection from both her child’s father and his family.

Don Jazzy on private jet ownership

Music executive and Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy revealed during an interview with YouTuber Habby Forex that he chose not to buy a private jet because he valued responsibility and investment over fleeting luxury.

He advised young people to manage their finances wisely and avoid overspending on non-essentials.

Don Jazzy stressed the importance of investing in financial assets and personal development.

Kannywood star Malam Nata’ala’s death

Ali Nuhu, director general of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), announced on Instagram that Kannywood actor, Yakubu “Malam Nata’ala” Mato, died.

He confirmed that Mato died after a prolonged illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Mato’s health has recently raised public concern, prompting fundraising efforts and support from the Yobe State Government.

Several colleagues and notable personalities mourned him on social media.

Emeka Okoye on movie role denial

Actor and producer Emeka Okoye revealed during an interview on Nollywood On Radio that producers often sidelined him because he was either too slim or too fat.

He said the pattern began early in his career when he was never cast despite being praised during auditions.

Okoye noted that as his body changed, the bias persisted—he was now stereotyped for being “a bit chubby” and overlooked for diverse roles.

He became known for films such as “Ojuju”, “Tango of Deception”, and “Sergeant Tutu.”

Skit Maker Shank’s car accident

Skit maker Adesokan “Shank” Emmanuel revealed on Instagram that he had been involved in a car accident.

The crash occurred along the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, currently under construction.

Video footage showed Shank beside his wrecked yellow Mercedes-Benz as onlookers gathered around the scene.

The car’s front section was completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the road.

Shank began his career as a stand-up comedian during his undergraduate days before switching to skit-making.

He rose to prominence during the COVID-19 lockdown with viral skits that captured relatable Nigerian experiences.

Portable school ambition

Controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola revealed on his Instagram page that he was ready to return to school to gain better knowledge on managing his music career and business.

The “Spider-Man” hitmaker stated that he had completed his National Diploma (ND) at Kwara State Polytechnic and felt the need to further his education to strengthen the management of his record label, Zeh Nation.

He added that he wanted to return to school to avoid future claims that he never attended school.

Portable explained that he wanted to manage his contracts, royalties, and business dealings independently without relying solely on others.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie criticised Ned Nwoko over Regina’s underage marriage

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie criticised Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, on her Instagram Story for marrying her colleague, Regina Daniels, when she was seventeen.

This newspaper reported that Regina revealed in a Sunday post that she married Mr Nwoko at age 17.

Reacting to the revelation, Johnson-Okojie said that she had only been learning how to maintain her personal hygiene at such an age.

She stressed that people should normalise helping others when they cry out for help, rather than waiting until it is too late.