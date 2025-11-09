Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, has finally broken his silence amidst allegations made against him by his estranged wife, actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels, and her family.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Regina and her relatives alleged that Mr Nwoko ordered the arrest and detention of Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu.

They accused the lawmaker of abusing his power to remand Sammy West for defending his sister.

These allegations of arrest come weeks after the 25-year-old actress accused the 64-year-old senator of physically assaulting her, a claim Mr Nwoko denied. He also alleged that Regina is a drug addict.

Until Friday, Mr Nwoko had remained silent on the latest allegations.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, he refuted all allegations, reiterating his claim that Regina is a drug addict.

Mr Nwoko noted: “These videos show Sammy, Regina’s brother, repeatedly coming to my home and harassing my children and domestic staff, especially whenever I was not around. His visits were often aggressive and disruptive. This is someone I sponsored through his last two years at the University of Ekpoma. I bought his musical instruments, rented and furnished a flat for him in Abuja, in addition to the house I purchased for Regina in Asaba before our marriage, for the use of all of them.

“I also routinely provided allowances to all family members, including her mother, Rita Daniel. Indeed, in the last two years, I have a record of transferring ₦125 million to her alone. When Regina started her rehabilitation, there was an explicit instruction by the doctors to strictly restrict people, especially her enablers, from having access to her. The therapy was arranged after I noticed troubling changes in her behaviour linked to her dependence on certain illegal substances, including going for 48 hours without sleeping and eating every two hours.”

Drug den

The lawmaker also alleged that Sammy West, along with some of their siblings and friends, turned his house into a drug den.

He alleged that Sammy West, his girlfriend Destiny, and one Sonia all took the same substances that Regina reportedly abused.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, and a few of their friends, notably Sonia Uche Montana, among others, constantly defied those instructions. They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for. Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her.

“In fact, Lawrence and Sammy were the ones who first introduced and supplied these drugs to her. They were deeply involved in the habit themselves, and rather than helping her get better, they kept drawing her back into the same destructive lifestyle. I do not drink alcohol nor smoke. In fact, I am a vegetarian. So I found these characters and behaviours reprehensible and totally unacceptable”, said Mr Nwoko.

The lawmaker further alleged that Sammy West, Regina, and some of their siblings on several occasions verbally assaulted and intimidated the police officers assigned to his residence for security purposes.

He said the officers were merely carrying out instructions to restrict access to safeguard Regina’s recovery, but Sammy West and his associates repeatedly insulted and threatened them.

Mr Nwoko noted, “Just four weeks ago, I woke up around 4 a.m. and realised Regina was in my room and on the phone. She was clearly high, and she knows that I do not want her in my room in that condition. I asked her to go to her room, and she told me that Sammy’s girlfriend was there. I was alarmed and angry because that girl should never have been in my house, let alone around Regina, since she is one of the enablers who constantly brings her the substances she is addicted to.

“I told Regina the girl had to leave, and one of my drivers dropped her off. Thirty minutes later, Sammy came to my house shouting and demanding I come downstairs to face him. He said I had no right to ask his girlfriend to leave my house. He was ranting and threatening, waking up everyone, including the children. Eventually, I went downstairs and instructed the security to push him out of my compound physically. The level of audacity was shocking. Could he have been so bold and disrespectful without the influence of drugs?”

No assault

Mr Nwoko also denied ever assaulting or sending thugs to attack Regina in another house.

He stated that the viral video alleging such actions was filmed at his residence while he was away.

According to him, no one was assaulted, and the idea of such an incident occurring was inconceivable.

He explained that Regina’s sister and her friend recorded the video, which went viral, entirely in front of his house.

The lawmaker described the footage as a purely Nollywood-style drama staged in front of his property in his absence.

“Whenever Regina wanted to go out and I was not around, she would become extremely hostile toward the police and domestic staff. She would shout, threaten, and use abusive words, insisting that she must leave the house no matter what. There were at least two serious incidents where she left home in the evening and did not return until the next day. The first incident occurred when she returned in the morning around 9 a.m. When I asked where she had been all night, she casually said she was at a nightclub.

“When I questioned why she would stay out all night, ignoring my calls and refusing to answer messages, her response was, ‘You are not my father, so don’t ask me where I was.’ I found out that she was with Cassie and that Cassie was staying in Regina’s house in life camp. Cassie is the chemist and supplier of the group. I had to go to life camp at 6pm to ask her to leave. With her around, Regina, the therapy became a joke. On another occasion, on the kids’ birthday, I returned home with the kids because Regina said she would stay with her Nollywood friends for dinner. She didn’t return until 5 p.m. the next day. I took so much nonsense just for the sake of the kids. I also knew that drugs had a lot to do with it,” he said.

Alleged reason for drugs

Mr Nwoko said he had repeatedly asked Regina why she resorted to drug abuse.

He added that he always encouraged Sammy West to build an independent life outside Regina’s influence and focus on his career.

The lawmaker said that he had urged Sammy West to travel abroad to pursue a master’s degree, just like his brother Lawrence, but he declined.

He noted, “As to her reasons for continuing with drugs, she will always say, just like her mother, that it is a celebrity lifestyle. They will always mention two well-known pop stars. Imagine the pain of a husband trying to help his wife recover, only to have the process sabotaged by her siblings and friends, the very people who should have been supporting her healing. This pattern of behaviour made it almost impossible for her to recover. Each time progress was made, they would undo it by smuggling in the same drugs she was fighting to give up.

“The entire household lived in tension and fear because of their constant harassment, interference, and disregard for boundaries. It will be interesting to know her reasons for the violent behaviour in the house, the day that Sammy and other siblings came and attacked my staff and security, taking Regina away after doing a video which they posted the next day. Why did they do that video? Why did they post it? They planned and orchestrated a script in my absence, regardless of my kids being there. They took away many things from my house, including one of my phones, money, and many other items.”

He also disclosed that Sammy West had been arrested multiple times by security operatives.

“I also offered Sammy the same opportunity, but he declined and insisted he wanted to stay in Nigeria and pursue his music career. He has been arrested a few times by the police and the EFCC. He needs total rehab; otherwise, his violent behaviour will continue.”