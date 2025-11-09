Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has fired back at her estranged husband, businessman Ned Nwoko, following his explosive Facebook post accusing her family of introducing her to drugs and sabotaging her recovery.

In a series of emotional posts and private notes shared online, on Sunday morning, Regina accused the Delta North senator of manipulation, abuse, and psychological control. She claimed Mr Nwoko, a senator, created a false narrative to tarnish her name, painting her family as enablers while concealing his actions.

“Ned, how could you lie so openly and without remorse? You know my family has absolutely nothing to do with this. You’ve always tried to cut them off because of the bond we share, and now you’re trying to make them look bad for no reason,” she wrote

Regina admitted to using drugs at a point in her life, but said her husband weaponised the issue to humiliate her publicly.

“Fine, I did drugs. So what? Is that even the issue between us? The moment we had a fight, you rushed to the public, shouting ‘drugs, drugs, drugs,’ because you knew it would make a perfect story for the media, something dramatic enough to distract everyone from the real issue,” she said.

Control

The actress accused Mr Nwoko of a calculated pattern of control, isolating her from loved ones and using his influence to intimidate her support system.

She added, “You want to find a reason to arrest everyone around me so that I will have no one left beside me, no friend, no support, no safe place to turn to. Then, when I’m completely isolated and broken, you expect me to come back to you because I’ll have nowhere else to go.

“That has always been your strategy to break people down, make them weak and powerless, and have your way with them. But guess what? It’s not going to work this time. Not anymore.”

‘You wanted me high’

She also alleged that the senator controlled her physically and medically.

“You say you want me to go for rehab, but you’re the same Ned who always wanted me high because, in your words, I’m ‘sexier’ when I’m high. You liked me that way because it made me wild and romantic exactly how you wanted me to be.”

“You locked me up, seized my phones, and called doctors to inject me with drugs meant for people with bipolar disorder,” she added. “Then you tell people I’m mentally unstable whenever I say I no longer want to be in this relationship.”

The actress alleged that her husband would detain her whenever she resisted his control, labelling her mentally unwell, only to withdraw such claims whenever she yielded.

“Once I change my mind just to get out of that locked room, suddenly I’m fine again. I’m no longer unstable, and apparently not in need of rehab anymore.

“Why don’t you also tell them that all your wives and ex-wives are on drugs? And can you explain to them why that is?”

She also accused him of ordering medical injections against her will.

“Why don’t you tell them how you lock me up and have doctors inject me with drugs meant for bipolar patients?” she asked.

More allegations

Regina alleged that her phones were often seized for weeks, cutting her off from her family.

“You take my phones just because you hate that I talk to my family a lot. You’ve never seen me act incoherent or lose control, so just stop. Every problem we’ve had started when I no longer wanted you whether sober or high.”

Regina’s tone grew even more personal and defiant in a second post. She accused Mr Nwoko of holding compromising material against her, referencing a private tape.

“Dearest ex-husband, thanks for breaking the crown you put on my head. No one knew us like we did, and I trusted you with all of me, even with my sextape, which I pray never sees the light of day. Foolish me.”

The actress said she married Mr Nwoko at 17 and denied ever being involved with drugs at that time.

“When I married you at 17, was I on drugs? I thank God for time. My name is ruined for now, but I will rewrite my story. That narrative will be dead and gone.”

She also vowed to confront the situation legally:

“Now that I’ve let the one thing you had on me out, what else? It’s time to fight with all of me in court. I’m not backing down now.”

Not legally married

In closing, Regina declared that their relationship was not a legal marriage and called on Mr Nwoko to leave her alone.

“Let me make this very clear: no matter how much you think you spent on me, it can never equal the value of my time, my prime years, my energy, and the career opportunities I sacrificed being with you.

“For the record, I would have filed for divorce long ago if there had ever been a legal marriage between us. We were never married in any court of law, and no documents were signed. Leave me alone, Ned. Marriage is not by force. Love is not by force. Stop trying to control what no longer belongs to you.”

As of press time, Mr Nwoko has not responded publicly to these fresh allegations.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Nwoko had earlier on Saturday responded to Regina’s previous allegations. In his response, he accused her of being a drug addict who resisted rehabilitation and also said he supported her family financially.

“I also routinely provided allowances to all family members, including her mother, Rita Daniel. Indeed, in the last two years, I have a record of transferring ₦125 million to her alone. When Regina started her rehabilitation, there was an explicit instruction by the doctors to strictly restrict people, especially her enablers, from having access to her. The therapy was arranged after I noticed troubling changes in her behaviour linked to her dependence on certain illegal substances, including going for 48 hours without sleeping and eating every two hours,” the lawmaker wrote.