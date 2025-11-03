The Deeper Life Bible Church has refuted a viral online report claiming that its founder, William Kumuyi, commented on the recent diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and the United States.

The report, circulated online, alleged that Mr Kumuyi dismissed claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria and accused the US of attempting to “steal the country’s natural resources.”

The alleged comments were said to be in response to the US President Donald Trump’s threat to “invade Nigeria guns-a-blazing” if the government failed to address attacks on Christians.

Responding to the claims on Sunday, the church described them as false and inaccurate in an official statement released on its official X handle.

“Any recent news reports or public statements attributed to Pastor W.F. Kumuyi are false and inaccurate.

“Pastor Kumuyi is fully engaged with the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCKHQ), which has recently held events in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Pakistan. He has not granted any recent press interviews or made public statements on other matters,” the statement reads.

The church’s clarification comes amid a surge of misleading online reports linking prominent Nigerian religious leaders to the ongoing diplomatic dispute triggered by Mr Trump’s controversial remarks about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Background

In recent months, some US officials and personalities have raised alarms about violence against Christians in Nigeria, framing it as religious persecution.

US Senator Ted Cruz has played a key role in amplifying the issue in US politics. In September, he introduced the ‘Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act’, which would impose targeted sanctions on Nigerian officials accused of facilitating violence against Christians or enforcing Blasphemy/Sharia laws.

Mr Cruz has also called for Nigeria to be designated a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom violations, a move supported by President Trump, even as Nigerian officials rejected the framing of systematic religious persecution.

This has occurred alongside President Trump’s threat to cut aid to Nigeria or even use military force if the Nigerian government does not do more to protect its Christian population.