About a year after they reconciled, the long-standing feud between Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Liz Anjorin has reignited.

On 7 June 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actresses resolved their rift during a court hearing by Justice Olabisi Akinlade.

The judge, who brokered peace between the two, urged them to end their public hostilities and embrace reconciliation.

Anjorin and Ojo praised Justice Akinlade as a motherly figure for her efforts to mediate their long-running dispute.

However, that truce now appears to have collapsed.

In January, this newspaper reported that Ojo took to Instagram to accuse Anjorin of once again launching defamatory attacks, this time targeting her loved ones.

Although Anjorin refrained from mentioning Ojo by name in her frequent Instagram posts, often tagging controversial blog Gistlover and referring to a ‘failed actress’, Ojo insisted the veiled remarks were directed at her.

The feud escalated further on Friday when Ojo stated in an Instagram video that Anjorin should be held responsible if any harm came to her or her children.

Her outburst came in response to Anjorin’s earlier claim that a legal suit filed against her by Ojo had been dismissed.

Ojo stated, “Lizzy Anjorin, I have a video where you said I should be held responsible if anything happens to you or your family. That’s precisely what I’ve been waiting for, for you to mention my name. Your lawyer needs to educate you that what we attended was ADR—Alternative Dispute Resolution.

We haven’t even started any formal court case. The ADR judge dismissed the case. I have a lot of respect for that woman. One of the times we appeared before her, she called us aside and advised us to settle everything amicably.

“But you, Lizzy Anjorin, didn’t stop coming after me, my children, and my family. When we returned to court, the judge reassigned the case to another court. You somehow brought it back to her court, but she didn’t want to continue and threw it out. We haven’t begun the real case.

I haven’t called any witnesses, and neither have you. I’ve been waiting for you to mention my name because, in court, you denied it was me when asked who Sepeteri and Gistlover were. When asked what problem you had with me, you said it was because I associated with people who bullied you.”

‘Hold Anjorin responsible’

Furthermore, Ojo stated that ever since the judge brokered peace between them, Anjorin had continued to attack her and her children.

She clarified that they were never friends, merely colleagues, and insisted she owed Anjorin no explanation regarding the people she chose to associate with.

“You keep attacking people close to me. You target anyone you see with me. And the only reason I filed a case against you is because of all the false accusations and defamatory statements you’ve made about me. There’s nothing you haven’t accused me of. If anything happens to me, Iyabo Ojo, my daughter Priscilla Ajoke, or Festus Olajuwon Ojo, you, Lizzy Anjorin, should be held responsible. You should be held fully accountable if anything happens to us.

“When we get to court, you will explain who you were referring to when you said someone’s daughter, who just got married, should be killed with voodoo, ground, and mixed with sand. You know I’ve filed a criminal petition against you, and you’ve done the same. You’ve been cursing my children consistently. You’ve bullied me, my daughter, my son-in-law, my son, my partner, everyone around me”, said the actress.

Ojo further stated that Anjorin accused her and several others close to her of being responsible for the death of singer Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba.

“You’ve accused me of countless things, including the death of Mohbad. You even admitted to taking my name and those of my children to a herbalist. But I’m glad you’ve finally mentioned my name, because before now, you claimed you had no issue with me since you never said my name.

“Now that you have, there’s a case—and you must explain exactly what that case is to the authorities and the public. You will explain in court how my partner and I and everyone around us supposedly killed Mohbad. Every single allegation you’ve made—you will be made to prove it in court.”

N1bn lawsuit

In a statement on her Instagram page on Thursday, Anjorin revealed that the court struck out Ojo’s lawsuit against her.

However, the actress did not disclose the name of the court or the presiding judge.

She wrote, “Iyabo Ojo’s N1 billion lawsuit against Lizzy Anjorin is dismissed, the court ordered Iyabo Ojo to pay Lizzy Anjorin a certain amount.

Thanks to the letter poster that always waits for hours by road side two buildings away from my house waiting for the baby to come back from the school so that they can video her face along the court letter and send it to amebo gistlover and esabod and all other blackmailers to post even before court could receive it.

“Only God knows how many people you’ve led to a journey of no return. The court documents are supposed to go back to court, but thank you for serving me on the Amebo Gistlover and Esabod pages. As you can see, God can not be mocked. Gistlover, how is the market? Is this how you stalked late Mohbad until his last moment? Allegedly, I am just asking because I never see where Naira has done this to anybody.”

Backstory

In February 2024, Ojo initiated legal action against Anjorin over alleged libellous remarks and cyberstalking.

The rift between the actresses resurfaced after Anjorin made social media posts accusing unnamed celebrities of exploiting the death of Mohbad for publicity.

Although she did not mention Ojo by name, Anjorin referenced a fictional character, ‘SNepeteri’, whom she portrayed as promiscuous, a veiled reference many interpreted as targeting Iyabo.

Certain she was the subject of the veiled accusations, Ojo responded in a video, daring Anjorin to name her outright and announcing her intention to file a defamation lawsuit.

She also claimed that Anjorin owed her money from a previous film project.

In her defence, Anjorin denied naming Ojo directly, maintaining that her followers understood the context of her statements.

She went on to make further allegations, including claims that Ojo orchestrated events involving Mohbad’s family and the legal case of Baba Ijesha.

