OnlyFans, the London-based paid subscription platform popular among adult content creators, has emerged as the global leader in revenue per full-time employee.

Data compiled by Variety and Multiples—posted on X by financial and marketing firm Barchart revealed that OnlyFans generates more revenue per employee than global tech giants such as Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and other major corporations.

According to the report, the platform generates $37.6 million in revenue per employee, far exceeding NVIDIA’s $3.6 million, Cursor’s $3.3 million, Apple’s $2.4 million, Meta’s $2.2 million, and Alphabet’s $1.9 million.

Others include OpenAI and Microsoft, averaging about $1.1 million per employee, Tesla at $0.8 million, and Amazon at $0.4 million.

The platform, which hosts a diverse range of creators including athletes, musicians, and comedians, operates with a lean workforce of around 42 employees.

OnlyFans allows creators to monetise their content through monthly subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view options.

The company earns revenue by taking a 20 per cent commission on all subscriptions and content sales, including videos, photos, and chat interactions made through the platform.

In Nigeria, OnlyFans remains a controversial yet increasingly recognised platform within the digital creator space.

While the platform is globally associated with adult content, a growing number of Nigerian users, primarily adult content creators, fitness trainers, lingerie models and erotic influencers have quietly built followings, often targeting audiences in the United States, the UK and other Western markets where subscription-based content is more culturally accepted and financially viable.

$25 billion

Meanwhile, the platform’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Keily Blair, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OnlyFans, revealed during an interview with Bloomberg, posted on the platform’s YouTube page on Tuesday, that the company has paid billions of dollars to its creators since its inception in 2016.

The Irish lawyer said: “It’s nice to get recognised for that, I think, for the business and our employees. We operate based on a very lean business model and do it deliberately. Every hire is essential and very carefully considered. The thing that I’m probably most proud of out of those figures is that it’s great that the company is doing well, but what’s more essential for us is that we’ve paid out $25 billion to creators since 2016.

“So there aren’t many tech companies that can talk about creating wealth for others rather than just profiteering. And so, for us as a company, it makes us very proud when we talk to our content creators. We understand the difference it’s made to their lives, how they can continue to challenge themselves, build their fan base, try something new, be a bit disruptive, and reinvent themselves somehow.”

Revenue

Additionally, the 43-year-old noted that most of the company’s revenue came from the United States.

She added that spending by American users and earnings by creators in the country have continued to grow at an impressive rate.

“And so for us as a business, providing a platform and enabling creators to have the tools to do that and connect with their global fan base is really what makes us very proud.

I always say we’re a British company with a very American personality. So everyone assumes that we’re American.

“The majority of our revenue comes from America. That’s our single biggest user base. But there’s a healthy number of British people who didn’t put up their hand in the room today, who are subscribers or content creators on OnlyFans as well”, she added.