Remo Stars were handed a painful lesson in continental football on Sunday as they lost 5–1 to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second-round clash in Abeokuta.

The Nigerian champions, playing in front of their home fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, started brightly but were quickly outclassed by a more organised and experienced Sundowns team.

Last season’s runners-up, the visitors took the lead in the 12th minute when Tashreeq Matthews fired into the top corner after Remo failed to clear their lines.

Peter Shalulile doubled the lead two minutes before halftime, finishing calmly after slipping behind the Remo defence.

The Sky Blue Stars almost pulled one back before the break, but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a fine save to deny them.

After halftime, Sundowns took full control. New signing Reisinho made it 3–0 five minutes into the second half with an easy finish after a good run from Khuliso Mudau.

Substitute Arthur Sales then added the fourth with a powerful volley before Katlego Ntsabeleng completed the rout late in the game.

Remo’s only goal came from Adams Olasupo, who scored a late consolation after a quick exchange in the box.

For Remo Stars, it was a harsh reality check in their biggest continental test so far. Their defence struggled to cope with Sundowns’ fast passing and movement, while their midfield failed to maintain control. The heavy loss also reflected the team’s recent struggles in the domestic league, where they have lost three of their last four matches.

The result leaves Remo Stars with an almost impossible task ahead of the return leg in Pretoria on 26 October.

To qualify for the group stage, they will need to beat Sundowns by at least four goals without conceding — a tall order against one of Africa’s most successful and disciplined teams.

For the South African champions, the victory was a statement of strength.

Despite missing several regulars through injury, they showed why they remain one of the continent’s most consistent sides, mixing skill with ruthless finishing to take a commanding lead in the tie.

Nigeria’s hopes of making the CAF Champions League group stage now rest heavily on Rivers United, who lost 1–0 to Black Bulls in Maputo on Saturday and must overturn the deficit next weekend in Uyo.