Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu, has clarified claims of donating N20 million to Nollywood actress Sarah Martins to support her charity initiative.

Mr Tinubu, 40, said, via his Instagram Story on Friday, that the funds did not come from his personal account.

He wrote: “I have been informed that some friends of mine, moved by compassion, raised funds to support a young woman who had an encounter with the law over an environmental violation.

“Their intention, I believe, was to help her secure a proper space to run her business, not to undermine the law. I appreciate their kindness and concern.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ms Martins announced in a video posted on her Instagram page on Friday that Mr Tinubu gave her some money, N20 million, to expand her charitable outreach.

She disclosed this a day after being apprehended by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) for allegedly violating environmental laws.

In the video, Ms Martins noted that the gesture would relieve families struggling to afford their next meal.

Violation of laws

Earlier, this newspaper reported that the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said that Ms Martins breached ‘objective four’ of the LAGESC/KAI Law on street vending, which prohibits the sale or preparation of food on roads or pavements.

Mr Tinubu said he would never support any act violating Lagos law and order.

“That said, I must emphasise that while their hearts were in the right place, I do not support any act that violates the laws of Lagos State. Lagos thrives on order, and Nigeria’s strength depends on our collective respect for law and order.

“Empathy and patriotism must always go together. We can support people in need, but we must do so responsibly, uplifting lives while keeping faith with the rules and values that bind us as a community”, said Mr Tinubu.