South Africa’s push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been given yet another boost; this time, thanks to Zimbabwe.

The Warriors have confirmed that their penultimate Group C qualifier against Bafana Bafana will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, effectively handing South Africa a seventh home fixture out of 10.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) announced the decision on its official X handle:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association wishes to inform fans that the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa on October 10 will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.”

Zimbabwe’s stadium woes

Zimbabwe’s home advantage has been stripped away throughout the qualifiers after FIFA imposed a stadium ban on the country due to inadequate safety standards. As a result, the Warriors have had to stage their “home” games on South African soil—splitting fixtures between Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

There were attempts to shift the clash against South Africa to Botswana to create a more fan-friendly environment for Zimbabwean supporters.

However, the Botswana Football Association confirmed that the Francistown Sports Complex was unavailable, forcing ZIFA to settle once again for Durban.

This means Bafana Bafana, who already had five designated home games in Group C, also benefited from Lesotho staging their “home” tie in South Africa earlier in the campaign. Now Zimbabwe’s concession adds yet another layer of comfort for Hugo Broos’ side.

The numbers game

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are currently at the top of Group C with 17 points—three clear of Benin and six ahead of Nigeria, with just two rounds remaining.

The path to qualification is in their hands: beat Zimbabwe and Rwanda (both technically “at home”), and they will seal their ticket to the World Cup.

But while the fixture list appears to favour Bafana Bafana, uncertainty lingers in the background. Midfield general Teboho Mokoena, who received two yellow cards before South Africa’s 2-0 win against Lesotho in March, is under FIFA scrutiny.

The governing body confirmed last week that it is investigating his eligibility.

If FIFA finds South Africa guilty, they could face a points deduction and forfeit the Lesotho match as a 3-0 loss; a ruling that could reshape the standings entirely.

Zimbabwe out, Nigeria still hoping

For Zimbabwe, the Durban clash is a dead rubber. The Warriors have endured a torrid run in the qualifiers, languishing at the bottom of Group C with just four points. With nothing left to play for but pride, their role now could be decisive in shaping which African giants make it to the global stage.

South Africa will close their campaign against Rwanda at home, while Nigeria face a trickier path—an away clash against Lesotho and a home duel with Benin.

The Super Eagles, six points adrift, must win both and hope Bafana Bafana stumble in either of their “home comforts.”

The stakes are high, the margins slim, and Group C may yet be decided not just on the pitch, but in the corridors of FIFA’s disciplinary committee.