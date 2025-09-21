Arsenal denied Manchester City a statement win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, snatching a 1-1 draw with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Gabriel Martinelli in a clash of Premier League title contenders.

City struck early when Erling Haaland continued his prolific start to the season, finishing off a counterattack in the ninth minute after combining with Tijjani Reijnders.

The Norwegian striker now has 13 goals in eight matches for club and country, reinforcing his reputation as the league’s most lethal forward.

The early breakthrough set the stage for a surprising tactical shift from Pep Guardiola. Known for his commitment to possession football, the City manager deployed a defensive 5-4-1 formation that allowed Arsenal to dominate the ball.

City recorded 32.8 per cent possession, the lowest figure ever registered by a Guardiola side in a top-flight match.

Despite their control, Arsenal were repeatedly frustrated by a disciplined City back line that packed the penalty area and limited clear chances.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was rarely tested as Guardiola continued to reinforce his defence with substitutions designed to protect the lead.

The strategy appeared set to deliver an unusual victory until the third minute of stoppage time, when substitute Eberechi Eze clipped a ball over the defence. Martinelli raced through and calmly lobbed Donnarumma, giving Arsenal a share of the spoils and sparking celebrations in north London.

The result has significant implications for the title race. Defending champions Liverpool remain five points clear at the top after five rounds, while Arsenal are second on goal difference ahead of Tottenham and Bournemouth. City, already eight points adrift, face an early test of resilience as they adjust to a new dynamic at the summit.

Other games

Elsewhere in the league, Aston Villa ended their scoring drought but remain winless after a 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Villa went ahead in the 67th minute when Matty Cash’s long-range effort forced an error from goalkeeper Robin Roefs, but Wilson Isidor equalised soon after to secure a point for the promoted side, who had been reduced to 10 men earlier in the match.

At the Vitality Stadium, Newcastle rotated heavily following their Champions League defeat to Barcelona but failed to break down Bournemouth in a goalless draw. The result extended Eddie Howe’s winless run against his former club to seven matches and stalled Newcastle’s momentum after a mixed start to the campaign.