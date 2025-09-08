Six months after making her first public post following her separation from singer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, her husband of 12 years, Annie Macaulay-Idibia has made headlines with a cryptic message.

In March, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Annie returned to social media two months after 2Baba announced their separation on his Instagram page.

She reappeared with a rebrand, deleting all her Instagram posts and dropping ‘Idibia’ from her name.

Since then, the University of Lagos alumna has posted several things, including pictures and videos of herself at public events.

However, many netizens believed her recent posts on Monday reflected her marital journey and separation from the “African Queen” singer.

The actress posted a series of text-based images carrying layered meanings beyond their surface.

One particular post, which has drawn widespread attention, read: “I hope my daughter doesn’t accept things I’ve accepted, that she knows her worth from the start and that no matter what, she always has me in her corner.”

Annie and 2Baba have two daughters together. Their relationship, which began as a friendship in 1999, gradually blossomed into love.

2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine’s Day in 2012 in Lagos, and the couple held a private wedding later that year. They celebrated their white wedding in Dubai on 23 March 2013.

They welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008, and their second daughter, Olivia, followed in 2014.

Text images

Another of the text images she posted read: “If you see me happy these days, let me be. I fought battles you’ll never know just to feel this free.”

One stated: “She’s not waiting for a seat at the table, she’s designing the whole damn building.”

Another text image read: “Be her, be the woman who knows the grass is greener wherever she stands, because she brings value to every space she enters.”

Annie’s post came just over a month after 2Baba traditionally married Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, whom he unveiled shortly after confirming his separation from the actress.

The traditional wedding took place in July at Signature House, opposite El-Amin School in Maitama, Abuja.

Although the ceremony remained largely private and understated, visuals from the event showed 2Baba’s mother, Rose, alongside close friends in attendance.

Reactions

The cryptic post has sparked a flurry of comments from netizens, with many interpreting it as a reference to her failed marriage, among other speculations.

Below are some comments.

Annie haven’t healed — keenn.somi (@keenn_eth) September 8, 2025

It’s a good thing she is saying this. She should also say it to her daughter constantly. It’s one thing to hope for this. She needs to put in the work to make her daughter aware. — Lahd (@_joelad) September 8, 2025

Teach her and she will not go astray — FORTUNATE_OFFICIAL ‍♂️ (@fortunateozuyak) September 8, 2025

That’s lovely and kind words from Annie Your daughter shall never meet 2 face kind man in her life — Big_Wealth‍ (@Big_Wealthz) September 8, 2025

Single mothers advice — Mr. kelvin_STARK✌️ (@mrOLAmilekan01) September 8, 2025