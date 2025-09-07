Kunle Afod: Why I publicised my charity for Nollywood veterans

Actor Kunle Afod revealed on the “Talk to B” podcast that he began publicising his charitable work for Nollywood veterans after online comments questioned the industry’s neglect of its pioneers.

He explained that during his 50th birthday, many social media users criticised the film industry for celebrating lavish parties while abandoning ageing actors who helped build it.

Afod, 51, said the criticism inspired him to be more transparent about his philanthropic efforts.

He featured in films such as “Officer Gaji”, “The Griot”, “Jagun Jagun” and “Agba Awo.”

Temi dropped father’s name

Temi, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, announced on Instagram that she had dropped her father’s surname and adopted her husband Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade’s.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Temi and Mr Eazi held wedding ceremonies in Monaco, Dubai and Iceland in August.

Her decision came just hours after the couple’s official wedding pictures and videos went viral, nearly a month after their vows.

Mr Eazi built a career as a singer and entrepreneur, while Temi works as an actress and entrepreneur.

Pasuma unveiled new mansion for mother’s posthumous birthday

Fuji star Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, unveiled a new mansion on Instagram to honour his late mother, Adijat Kuburat, who died in 2023.

He revealed the house as part of events marking her posthumous birthday, describing her love as a guiding light in his life.

Pasuma, 57, started writing songs in 1984, inspired by his mentor K1 De Ultimate, who released the album “Talazo 84” that same year.

He later released his debut album in 1993.

Toni Tone married in Lagos

British-Nigerian author Toni “Toni Tone” Adenle announced on Instagram that she had traditionally married her partner, content creator Taiwo Ogebule, in Lagos.

She shared photos of the ceremony, where they dressed in stunning Nigerian attire.

Their journey to marriage began with an intimate engagement ceremony in June 2024.

Toni Tone is best known for her bestselling book “I Wish I Knew This Earlier: Lessons on Love” and studied Communications and Media at Brunel University, London.

Taiwo, widely known online as Taye9ja, gained popularity for creating entertaining videos across different themes.

Bracket’s Vast’s cancer

Singer Nwachukwu “Vast” Ozioko of Bracket disclosed on the AFRIMMA Podcast that doctors diagnosed him with lymphoma, a blood cancer, in 2013.

He said the support of his team proved crucial, as they pooled resources to fund his treatment.

Vast recalled losing blood, becoming frail and undergoing transfusions.

He announced that he is fully recovered and now lives cancer-free.

Reekado Banks vs critics

Singer Reekado Banks clapped back at an online critic who mocked him as a “failed artiste” after he attended a church service with content creator Toheeb Okala, known as Kesari.

Kesari had expressed his desire to become a better person and sought advice on choosing between Christianity and Islam. He later shared posts of his first-ever church visit, joined by Reekado Banks.

The singer said one user’s mocking comment caught his attention, and he openly questioned the logic behind it.

He went further to challenge the critic to suggest a better alternative than seeking God, lacing his follow-up with harsh words.

Saidi Balogun on Tinubu’s reforms

Actor Saidi Balogun stated on Nollywood On Radio that the President Bola Tinubu administration is spearheading Nigeria’s transformation.

He noted that Mr Tinubu belonged to a generation of leaders more focused on leaving legacies than amassing wealth.

Balogun praised the government’s reforms to the student loan scheme and cited a sharp rise in foreign reserves as evidence of economic progress.

Ronke Oshodi take on YouTube movies

Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke told Nollywood On Radio that YouTube had resolved Nollywood’s long-standing marketing and royalty issues.

She explained that the platform empowered actors and filmmakers to control production and retain earnings, ending the problem of unpaid royalties.

She added that with YouTube, no one owes anybody, and nobody owns anybody anything.

Ronke Oshodi rose to fame in 2000 after her breakout role in “Oshodi Oke”, which also gave her the stage name.

Mother of late Sanku refuted ritual claims

The mother of late content creator Raji “Sanku Comedy” Adetola dismissed claims that her son died due to money rituals.

This newspaper reported that Sanku died in a car accident with friends along the Oyo–Ogbomoso expressway in Ibadan, sparking rumours of ritual involvement.

In a viral video, his mother insisted he was a devout Muslim who never engaged in fetish practices.

She recalled that when an Alfa once gave him soaps for spiritual purposes, he instead asked her to keep praying.

Femi Kuti: Why I left Fela’s band

Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti revealed on the Afropolitan Podcast that he left his father’s band to establish his own identity, as the pressure to emulate Fela proved overwhelming.

He recalled leading Fela’s band for two years during Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime, while Fela was imprisoned, which exposed him to valuable lessons.

The 63-year-old said the realisation pushed him to resign from his father’s band and decline a lucrative US tour offer.

His decision drew heavy criticism from Fela’s fan base and the media, making it a turbulent period in his career.

Tiwa Savage and Tems

Singer Tiwa Savage stated on BBC Radio 1Xtra that Tems deserved recognition in Afrobeats’ so-called “Big 3” category.

She challenged the exclusion of women, pointing to Tems’ global success as proof that the industry often sidelines its female stars.

Savage emphasised that despite Afrobeats’ worldwide acclaim, women such as Tems, Yemi Alade and herself continued to confront systemic barriers.

Rose Odika’s divorce

Actress Rose Odika explained on the “Talk to B” podcast that infertility and her husband’s disapproval of her acting career ended her marriage.

The 55-year-old said she faced difficulties from the start, struggling with childbearing for five years.

She eventually gave birth, but the marriage ended when her child was barely 14 months old.

Odika gained fame through her role in “Olodo Eye” and went on to appear in both Yoruba and English films.

Burna Boy’s parents’ wedding anniversary

Bose and Samuel Ogulu, parents of singer Burna Boy, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Bose, a talent manager and entrepreneur, posted their wedding pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Burna Boy and his sister Nissi honoured their parents online, calling them their “favourite couple in the universe” and “heroes.”