The Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF) has launched a major initiative to equip young Nigerians with technical skills in electric vehicle (EV) maintenance and manufacturing.

Under a new partnership with CAWIN Mobility Limited, 2,000 youths will benefit from free training, beginning on 20 September in Abuja.

Announcing the programme, YIPF Director General Tony Nwulu described it as a “historic milestone” that would position Nigerian youth at the forefront of Africa’s transition to renewable energy and green transportation.

“One of the biggest challenges in the coming years will be who services electric vehicles when they develop faults. Through this partnership, we are equipping 2,000 Nigerian youth with the skills to fill that critical gap,” he said at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between YIPF and CAWIN Mobility.

Mr Nwulu, who is also a former member of the House of Representatives, said the training will target 1,000 engineering students and 1,000 mechanics drawn from across the country.

He urged youth to apply via the YIPF website, stressing that the programme is completely free of charge.

Lawmakers’ car acquisition scheme

As part of the partnership, the Lawmakers Car Acquisition Scheme (LCAS) was also introduced.

The scheme will provide federal lawmakers with access to both electric and conventional vehicles at affordable rates, with flexible payment options and after-sales support.

Mr Nwulu explained that the initiative was designed not only to support lawmakers in carrying out their duties but also to promote the adoption of sustainable transport.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to youth empowerment, sustainable mobility, and national development. It is a testament to what is possible when innovation meets purpose,” he said.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth in Parliament, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, also underlined the significance of the initiative.

“The world is moving into the electric era, and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind. Through this programme, we are ensuring that when electric vehicles arrive in large numbers, we will already have a prepared workforce and infrastructure to maintain and service them,” he said.

Mr Alao-Akala praised CAWIN Mobility for its investment in Nigeria’s future and commended lawmakers for supporting the project despite being on recess.

CAWIN Mobility’s commitment

CAWIN Mobility’s Managing Director, Wayne Ji, said the initiative was more than symbolic but also a commitment to Nigeria’s youth, environment, and economic growth.

Mr Ji explained that the programme will train 1,000 technicians to serve in garages and service centres, while another 1,000 engineers will undergo advanced training in partnership with Nigerian universities, focusing on EV research, design, and manufacturing.

He also announced that CAWIN will provide a full EV ecosystem in Nigeria, including charging infrastructure, local assembly, supply chains, and after-sales support.

In addition, he said the lawmakers’ vehicle scheme is expected to set an example for wider adoption of sustainable mobility.

“We are laying the foundation for cleaner cities, safer transportation, and a diversified economy with new industries and jobs. To Nigerian youths: seize this opportunity. You are not just beneficiaries you are the future owners of this industry,” he said.