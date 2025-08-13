Filmmaker Biodun Stephen has weighed in on the viral video showing the indecent exposure of Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of assaulting airline officials on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ms Emmanson allegedly attacked a flight attendant and clashed with security operatives at the airport.

The incident led to her arraignment and subsequent remand at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State on Monday.

Following her remand, a viral video emerged showing Ms Emmanson half-naked, an act that prompted the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to condemn the exposure and order the prosecution of the airline staff responsible for releasing the footage, which revealed her breasts.

Biodun Stephen

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Ms Stephen, who began her filmmaking career in 2014 with the release of “The Visit”, advised young women against going out without wearing underwear.

The producer of “Seven and a Half Dates” said, “I do recall making a video a few years ago advising people to stop going out without wearing panties. You said my mouth smelled, but I didn’t stop because of the insults. After some time, I also made another video warning people to stop going out without wearing bras.

“Some of you replied that you could do whatever you liked with your breasts and that bras hurt you. Can you all see what has happened now? The girl from Ibom Air, Comfort Emmanson, knew she wasn’t wearing a bra or pants, yet she still wanted to fight.”

Warfare

Additionally, Ms Stephen emphasised the importance of women always wearing underwear, particularly in situations that might escalate into physical confrontations.

She compared it to a warrior preparing for battle, ensuring all weapons are ready before going to war.

“At least, if you want to go to war, you must have the necessary tools of weaponry. For example, you wear pants and a bra. That lady wore leggings that day, and I believe she wasn’t wearing pants either. Did you see her two breasts? People who weren’t supposed to see them saw them. Once you people wear body-hugging clothes, you refuse to wear a bra.

“Thank God her breasts are still good; if not, it would have trended even more, but the video is still all over the place. I’m repeating it: wear your bra, wear your pants, so that when the spirit of Hulk Hogan enters you, you’ll know you’re fully kitted for the battle. Always wear a bra and pants,” she added.

Denial and charge withdrawal

This newspaper reported that following Mr Keyamo’s order to prosecute the airline staff who allegedly released the viral video, the management of Ibom Air denied any involvement in circulating the footage.

The Group Manager for Marketing and Communications at Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, told TVC News that although the video was indeed recorded onboard the plane, no Ibom Air staff members filmed it or shared it.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mr Keyamo directed the airline to withdraw its complaints against Ms Comfort Emmanson.

He also instructed aviation regulators and an airline association to reduce their punishments.

Mr Keyamo ordered Ms Emmanson to be released this week and lifted her flight ban.

He stated that all parties involved in the case shared responsibility for the incident and outlined measures to prevent a recurrence.