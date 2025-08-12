The management of Ibom Air on Monday said the airline did not release the widely circulated video showing a passenger stripped naked while being dragged off an aeroplane.

The Group Manager, Marketing and Communications at Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, made this known in response to the controversy that has gripped social media over the incident.

In an interview with TVC News on Monday, Ms Essienette said while the video was recorded onboard the plane, it was neither filmed nor shared by Ibom Air staff.

“The video was recorded on the plane, but there were several people on board who were not Ibom Air employees. Anyone could have taken it,” she said.

“I can tell you categorically that Ibom Air did not release the video. We do not condone such indecent exposure, and it is unfortunate that the video has gone viral.”

The incident took place on 10 August after the passenger allegedly refused to switch off her electronic device in defiance of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) safety regulations mandating total device shutdown during flight.

The Ibom Air official said the pilot-in-command was compelled to call security after the passenger resisted disembarking, which led to the crew restraining her to ensure a safe removal.

“Our crew had to restrain her to ensure security could escort her off the plane,” she explained.

The intervention came amid a rising wave of public outrage over the incident, which has sparked debate about passenger rights, airline conduct, and aviation security in Nigeria.

The video’s widespread circulation has drawn condemnation from many Nigerians, who described the passenger’s treatment as humiliating and degrading.

Despite the backlash, Ms Essienette defended the airline’s position, underscoring Ibom Air’s commitment to customer service and safety.

“Ibom Air values our customers and prides itself on reliability and excellent service. We remain committed to these principles,” she said.

She urged passengers to respect aviation regulations, emphasising that “most people obey the rule to switch off devices. The airline environment is controlled, and safety must come first.”

However, Ibom Air has yet to confirm if it will investigate the source of the video leak or take disciplinary action against those responsible.