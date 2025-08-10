Liverpool football star, Mohammed Saleh, has criticised the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” for failing to reference the circumstances that led to his death.

Al-Obeid died on Wednesday in an Israeli attack on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) said Mr Al-Obdeid, born in Gaza City, was 41 when Israeli forces shot him.

In a tribute message shared on X, UEFA wrote, “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

However, Salah responded to the post on Saturday, saying, “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

Within hours, his post on X had been viewed more than 60 million times, with fans praising him for his stance on the crisis in Gaza. Some others identified that he may have sacrificed his Ballon d’Or prospect by taking a controversial political stance.

The Egyptian striker, one of the English Premier League’s biggest stars, has repeatedly called for greater humanitarian access to Gaza.

In October 2023, shortly after the war began, the footballer had asked “world leaders to come together” to allow aid into the territory and “prevent further slaughter of innocent souls.”

Two years ago, he donated to the Egyptian Red Crescent to support its relief efforts in the region.

Salah is not the only Premier League personality to talk publicly about Gaza. In June, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about the Gaza crisis while being honoured by the University of Manchester.

In a footage shared on social media, he said, “It’s so painful what we see in Gaza, it hurts my whole body.

“Let me be clear, it’s not about ideology. It’s not about whether I’m right or you’re wrong. It’s just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbour.”

Similarly, in 2023, Bundesliga club Mainz dismissed Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi for social media posts about conflict. However, a court later ruled that the comments did not warrant his immediate dismissal.

Israeli forces attack Gaza

Meanwhile, Al-Obeid is among the 325 members of the Palestinian football community who have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023.

According to PFA, roughly 288 sports facilities in Gaza and the West Bank have been destroyed or severely damaged, ranging from stadiums and training fields to gyms and clubhouses.

Of these, 268 were located in Gaza and 20 in the West Bank, with nearly half dedicated primarily to football.

Following Salah’s post, the PFA shared a statement in Arabic, which it said was sent by the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, expressing condolences for Al-Obeid’s death.

“Al-Obeid showed that joy, talent, and pride can blossom despite suffering. His talent and dedication to the game gave the children of Gaza and beyond hope a brighter tomorrow,” the statement, attributed to Mr Ceferin, read according to Al Jazeera.

Before his death, Al-Obeid was married with five children and represented Palestine in international matches.

He was known as the “Palestinian Pelé” in reference to the Brazilian footballer regarded as one of football’s greatest.

According to the PFA, the 41-year-old footballer scored over 100 goals throughout his career.

The continuous attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza have led to the deaths of thousands of people.

According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, Israeli forces have killed at least 60,034 Palestinians since the war began.

Israel’s imposed starvation has also been significantly increasing the death toll in Gaza, particularly among children. The ministry also put the number at 217, with about 100 of these being children.

The United Nations says that since late May, Israeli forces have killed nearly 1,400 people in Gaza as they tried to obtain food.

This was when the controversial Israel and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations.

At present, 75 per cent of UN member states recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.

Britain, France, and Canada have also recently announced intentions to do the same.

At the United Nations, Palestine is a non-member observer state because the United States has repeatedly blocked its bid for full membership.

On the other hand, the PFA has been recognised by UEFA as a national team since 1998.