The Anambra State Police Command has broken its silence after activist Martin “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse defied its directive regarding a candlelight procession held in honour of the late CEO of Fish Magnet, Ifesinachi Onyekere, whose abductors killed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VDM led a procession on Tuesday from Aroma Junction to the Fish Magnet office at Ring Road, Awka, just hours after the police o against such a gathering.

The candlelight procession, held in defiance of the police warning, saw participants dressed in black as they marched in solidarity for the slain entrepreneur.

Interestingly, the demonstrators were accompanied by police officers throughout the march.

However, in a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday, the state police described the procession as a “walk for peace” and a united stance against violent crime.

“The youths of Anambra came out in their numbers in a symbolic walk for peace, a collective stance against violent crime. It was not just a march for Fish magnet, a show of solidarity with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies, but a bold statement to condemn all forms of criminality.

“Together, they echoed a clear message: Enough is enough. Criminals can no longer be allowed to terrorise Anambra State and the South-East region. The time has come for unity, vigilance, and community-driven action for a safer Anambra”, the police said.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that gunmen abducted and subsequently killed an entrepreneur at his residence in Ezinifite village, Okpuno, located in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The assailants, who arrived in an ash-coloured Lexus SUV, stormed the home of Mr Onyekere, the son of Chinyere Onyekesi, the Women Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

They shot him in the leg before whisking him away in his own navy blue Toyota Corolla.

According to the state police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, the victim’s body was later discovered by the roadside in Awka, the state capital.

Mr Ikenga disclosed that police intelligence units have intensified efforts to track down those responsible for the abduction and murder.

He further assured the victim’s family and state residents that the perpetrators would be brought to justice in accordance with the law.