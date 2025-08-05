Activist Martin “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse is currently leading a candlelight procession in honour of the late Fish Magnet CEO, Ifesinachi Onyekere, who his abductors killed.

VDM announced his arrival in Anambra State for the procession in a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, following a wave of outrage over Mr Onyekere’s death.

Nigerians, including VDM, demanded justice and called for the perpetrators to be swiftly identified and prosecuted.

The candlelight procession, which began at Aroma Junction in Awka, proceeded in defiance of a warning issued by the state Police Command.

Despite the advisory, participants, dressed in black, marched in solidarity for the late businessman.

The participants, marching towards the Fish Magnet Office at Ring Road, Awka, were escorted by police officers.

The police cautioned against holding any procession or memorial gathering for Mr Onyekere in a statement on Tuesday, signed by spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga.

The statement partly read: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc MNIPS PhD, has issued a stern warning to social media influencer Mr Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, cautioning him against making statements or taking actions capable of inciting tension or breaching public peace within the state.

“The CP noted the decision of the family of the late Mr Ifesinachi Onyekere, Managing Director of Fish Magnet outlet, to publicly dissociate themselves from any proposed or ongoing candlelight procession or memorial gathering being organised in his name.”

No disruption of peace

Mr Ikenga further stated that the police in the state would not permit any individual or group to disrupt the prevailing peace.

He also appealed to VDM and other organisers of the planned candlelight procession to respect the privacy of the late entrepreneur’s family and allow them to grieve, while placing their trust in the authorities to carry out their duties.

“The CP emphasised that Anambra State remains one of the most peaceful in the region due to the sustained efforts of the Police and other security agencies, in collaboration with critical stakeholders.

“He stressed that no individual, regardless of social status, would be allowed to disrupt the existing peace and security architecture of the state”, he said.

Mr Ikenga stated that the Commissioner had urged residents and visitors to continue their lawful activities without fear, reaffirming the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.

He called on social media users and public figures to exercise caution, refrain from disseminating misinformation, and avoid making inflammatory statements.

“The Command further warns that anyone found undermining public peace, either online or offline, will face the full weight of the law.”

This newspaper reported that the police intelligence units have intensified their efforts to track down the gunmen responsible for the abduction and murder of the victim.

The Commissioner assured the victim’s family and the state’s people that security operatives would apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators according to the law.

As of press time, the candlelight procession is still underway.