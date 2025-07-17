PWAN Group, a real estate network marketing company, has denied any role in the arrest and detention of activist Scott Iguma.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the company dismissed allegations made by Mr Iguma via Instagram, accusing PWAN of issuing mere receipts to customers rather than allocating actual plots of land.

On Wednesday, a post published on Mr Iguma’s Instagram page, attributed to his legal representatives, alleged that PWAN Group facilitated his arrest and ordered his detention.

The post also alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Panti, Yaba, detained the activist on the instructions of PWAN’s founder, Augustine Onwumere.

The name of the law firm behind the allegation was not disclosed.

However, PWAN Group distanced itself from Mr Iguma’s arrest or detention in a statement issued on Thursday and sent to this newspaper.

The statement partly read: “We wish to state unequivocally that PWAN, as a private corporate entity, neither has the authority nor has ever exercised any power to arrest or detain any individual. The suggestion that we are responsible for Mr Iguma’s current legal challenges is entirely false, malicious, and deeply misleading.

“While it is true that Mr Iguma has, in recent months, waged a sustained smear campaign against PWAN, we have consistently responded with professionalism, restraint, and full adherence to legal channels. Despite persistent provocations and the dissemination of falsehoods, we extended multiple invitations to Mr Iguma for peaceful dialogue—offers he publicly declined, as evident in his social media posts.”

Legal channels

The company further emphasised that social media is inappropriate for addressing legal grievances or disputes.

PWAN Group stated that there are established legal and institutional avenues for such issues, which it has consistently adhered to and respected.

Commenting on the reasons behind the activist’s arrest, the company said, “According to information reliably available to us, Mr Iguma is currently being held for allegedly evading lawful police invitations and for a reported altercation with law enforcement officials at Panti.

“These events are unrelated to PWAN and occurred independently of any involvement or directive from our organisation. We understand these issues were brought before Justice Oghazi of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, during Mr Iguma’s recent arraignment.”

The company called on the public, media organisations, and social commentators to avoid promoting unverified allegations.

It also appealed for calm and urged all parties to allow the judicial process to proceed transparently and without external interference.

“PWAN remains firmly committed to integrity, the rule of law, and the continued advancement of Nigeria’s real estate sector through ethical, transparent business practices.

“We thank our partners, clients, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support. Truth does not scream—it endures”, the company said.

Remand

As of press time, Mr Iguma has been remanded in prison.

The Lagos State High Court, which was sitting in Ikoyi on Thursday afternoon, ordered that Mr Iguma be remanded in custody.

Singer Okokowa Jerry, popularly known as KokoPee, confirmed the development in a video posted on his Instagram page.

He revealed that Mr Iguma would remain in detention until Monday.

KokoPee said, “I’m here in Ikoyi. Sadly, Scott has been remanded until Monday. He has been remanded for fighting for people.

“You have a problem with the way he has done it? Did he kill someone? Did he commit a crime? In Lagos, I thought they said defamation is not a crime?”

