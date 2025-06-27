The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has declared rapper Darlington ‘Speed Darlington’ Okoye wanted.

He is wanted in connection with alleged offences of rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ‘Baby Oil’ crooner admitted during an Instagram Live session to having sexual knowledge of a 15-year-old girl at an undisclosed hotel.

The singer’s confession sparked widespread outrage across social media platforms, prompting concerned Nigerians to alert the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

The DSVA subsequently referred the case to NAPTIP, which initiated action by inviting Speed Darlington for questioning.

This newspaper reported that the singer repeatedly declined NAPTIP’s invitations and refused to appear before the agency for interrogation, maintaining his innocence.

However, in a statement on its official Instagram page on Friday, NAPTIP released Speed Darlington’s mugshot, labelled ‘wanted.’

The agency urged the public and Nigerians to contact them with pertinent information regarding the singer’s whereabouts.

The statement read: “The public is hereby notified that the individual whose photograph appears above is wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in connection with alleged offences of rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

“Anyone with credible information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the agency through the following channels.”

Backstory

After facing widespread criticism, this newspaper reported that the Imo-born singer later claimed his initial video was merely a publicity stunt to promote his new song, ‘Village Girl.’

He further expressed regret, stating he should have claimed the girl he allegedly had sexual relations with was 12 years old instead of 15.

This newspaper also reported that this was not the first instance of Speed Darlington being implicated in alleged sexual harassment involving minors.

Activist Martin ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse, who condemned the singer’s actions, disclosed a previous allegation by a woman claiming the singer had slept with her 16-year-old house help or daughter.

VDM, in a video said, “What Speed Darlington did was what they called statutory rape. With the way he said it, you’ll know this isn’t his first time with his comfort level. I remember two years ago, a woman accused him of sleeping with her 16-year-old house help or daughter.

“The 16-year-old girl’s mother said he has been trying to sexually harass her daughter, which means he wants to sleep with her. Instead of being remorseful, he went and brought a knife, claiming that they were invading his privacy.”

