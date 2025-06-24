When Kiddwaya, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, recently called on Nigerians to donate to victims of the Benue massacre, the reaction was swift.

Many did not understand why the son of one of Nigeria’s most flamboyant billionaires was asking the public for money.

The backlash was not just about optics; it reopened questions about privilege, visibility, and generosity in public.

This incident unintentionally reignited public interest in the senior Waya, his father, especially after an April interview resurfaced, in which he (Terry Waya) casually told Romanian luxury event planner and TV host Oana Irimia that his net worth was “maybe about 2.2 billion.”

Although he didn’t state the currency, many assume he was talking in dollars, considering his foreign business ties.

Responding to his marriage proposal, Ms Irimia said she is more interested in personality than money.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Unintentional publicity

Consequently, Kiddwaya deleted the fundraiser post with the explainer, ‘‘I took the donation post down because I saw the pain and misunderstanding it caused, not because I’m ashamed of helping, but because I respect your voices, even the angry ones.

‘‘But let’s not forget what this is really about. Right now, people in Benue are being attacked. Families are being torn apart. Lives are being lost.”

At that moment, younger Nigerians who had only known Kiddwaya as a reality star were introduced to a name their older siblings and parents already recognised.

Mr Waya had returned to the public consciousness, not through a party or a business deal, but through the echoes of his son’s misstep.

Besides his recent revelation that his money runs into billions, Gen Z and Gen Alpha Nigerians may not know much about the stylish socialite.

Who is Terry Waya?

Mr Waya is a flamboyant billionaire from Benue State, best known in elite circles for his wealth, fashion sense, and quiet political ties.

His business interests span agriculture, industry, and investments.

Although his public profile has never rested solely on boardroom credentials, he is the Executive Director at GT Carbon. He has been linked to many politicians, including the late former Governor of Bayelsa State, Dipriye Alamiesiegha and the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

A fashion buff, he was a fixture in high society in the early 2000s. He was the socialite’s socialite, flying private jets long before Instagram influencers coined the term “soft life.”

Those conversant with Lagos and Nigerian high society won’t forget his talk-of-town parties, which the biggest boys and girls graced or, if you like, those who mattered.

Mr Waya, who had unfettered access to the corridors of power, especially during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, is known for his love of designer fashion and larger-than-life presence.

He is called “Mr Versace” for a reason. His mansion, inspired by the iconic fashion house, remains a statement and a symbol.

Though he kept a relatively low profile in recent years, he resurfaced in public consciousness during his son, Kidwaya’s, Big Brother Naija fame in 2020 and again in June 2025 following his son’s infamous fundraiser for Benue massacre victims.

These days, Mr Waya’s Instagram page is littered with videos of himself in private jets as he shuttles between London, France, Spain and other European countries where he is either attending the Grand Prix in Madrid or the Cannes Festival in France.

Accolades

Recently, the senior Waya has repositioned himself as a philanthropist, bagging the highest honours for his philanthropic gestures and service to humanity in Bucharest, Romania.

In May 2025, at the Cannes Film Festival, he received a special award for his humanitarian and philanthropic work.

The award was given in recognition of his contributions and his impact on social causes.

“Special award in recognition of my humanitarian deeds at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival,” he wrote on Instagram after receiving the award.

The festival also featured other Nigerian elements, such as the movie ‘77: The Festac Conspiracy’ screening and the debut of Ronya Man’s short film ‘They Call Lambs Heroes’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

