It has become necessary for me as a mutual friend of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to intervene and correct some misleading insinuations peddled in recent media outbursts.

I wish to begin by stating that I have stood by Governor Samuel Ortom through all his political challenges, beginning from his unfair treatment in the hands of the PDP landlords which forced his defection to the APC. I was one of the stakeholders who paved the path for his crossover to the APC, where he was instantly rewarded with the gubernatorial ticket of the party. In the course of his successful campaign to be governor, I also lent my modest financial, moral and security support to him.

Sometime last year, my friend and associate of several years, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, informed me that he needed to meet with my governor to sort out some issues that seemed to be brewing tension between them, as well as to seek his support for the PDP presidential primary. I swung into action and got the governor’s consent for us to proceed to Makurdi on a Sunday. I led a delegation of political leaders who accompanied the Waziri to the People’s House in Makurdi where, inspite of initial misgivings, the governor hosted us very well.

Since then, Alhaji Atiku has always sought my counsel in every matter involving him and my governor.

Shortly after the PDP primary and with Atiku emerging victorious, I was mandated to engage Governor Ortom for the purpose of peace, reconciliation and cooperation.

Several meetings were held in the pursuit of the above goals, despite incessant attacks on the former vice president by Governor Ortom. I even engaged close members of his family, who advised that he should embrace peace, to which he agreed.

To my greatest worry, the hostility became aggravated, with the supporters of both parties, and sometimes the principals themselves, exchanging words.

I was once again brought in to help broker a meeting between the two leaders. When I approached Governor Ortom, he gave a condition that must be fulfilled before he could come to the round table. The condition was that Atiku must talk to him, like he has been doing with the four other governors in the so called G5. The Waziri agreed to the meeting after speaking with Governor Ortom, and they both agreed to meet upon the return of the governor from one of his numerous trips abroad.

Governor Ortom however backed out of the scheduled meeting because of comments made by Atiku in Kaduna to the effect that the governor confided in him that Tiv people steal cows from his farm. I totally understand Governor Ortom’s anxiety, given that this accusation is coming against the background that he had earlier called Tiv people drunkards. The suggestion that Tiv people are complicit in the theft of his cows is capable of further infuriating the people against him.

Governor Ortom, after yet another intervention from me, demanded an apology from the former VP. Despite his age and status, Atiku bent over backwards and apologised.

I was still in the process of getting my two friends back together when matters took an ugly bend. Governor Ortom had gone to the residence of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and rained expletives on him in the presence of Senator Gabriel Suswam. In that shocking encounter, Ortom called Ayu unprintable names like ‘Fulani slave’, ‘corrupt politician’, etc.

At this point, my appeal for Atiku to meet with Ortom led to Atiku seeking guarantees from me that such a meeting will not result in physical harm to himself and neither should it become a platform to profile his ethnicity. Atiku also said the meeting must take place in my house.

My attention was later drawn to a video clip in which Governor Ortom openly disparaged the former VP, telling him to “go to hell” and vowed “never to be a slave of the Fulanis”. This statement is, to say the least, reckless and does grievous harm to our behind-the-scene efforts to achieve reconciliation.

I can say with confidence that Atiku Abubakar, inspite of the hostility, still has a special fondness for Governor Ortom and is still open to dialogue.

As the man caught up in the middle of this cross fire, I can say with confidence that there is nothing personal, neither are there any fundamental issues that cannot be amicably resolved. I know for a fact that both personalities are united in the common goal of winning the 2023 elections. There is therefore no need to continue along the path of venomous attacks. As a senior stakeholder who hails from Benue State, I shall continue to positively engage with my governor and would not stop from telling him to refrain from being externally influenced to burn bridges he may need for himself and his people in the near future.

Terry T Waya is a businessman and politician.

