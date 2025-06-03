Filmmaker and actress Abiola Adebayo has announced separation from her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, whom she married on 7 April 2021.
Adebayo, the anchor of the popular podcast ‘Talk To B’, and her ex-husband welcomed their only child, a boy, in April 2023 through a surrogate mother.
The actress, known for her roles in ‘Jade’s Cross’, ‘Tori Owo’, and others, announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday that she and her husband parted ways in April 2024, a year after the birth of their son.
She wrote, “Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy. I pray that grace will abound unto you, I pray you find peace in all your ways, may God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations in Jesus’ name.
|
“Yes, you heard me right! My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us.”
Apology
Adebayo apologised to her fans and others who were disappointed by her separation from Mr Akinrinde.
The actress, who hoped the three-year marriage would work, said ‘It’s better to stay alive to tell the story.’
How Nollywood scripts ruined my love life — Nonso Diobi
“Please keep us in your prayers. While I go about making other people happy during the day, my pillow is drenched with my tears almost every night for the past 14 months, but I gain strength from Christ, who loves me eternally and gave himself for me.
“Let’s learn to be kind to people. You have no idea what others are going through until they say it. Say unto the righteous, all is well,” Adebayo said.
Meanwhile, in a video posted on her YouTube page on 30 May 2023, Adebayo revealed she had a short courtship with her ex-husband before marrying him.
She maintained that before meeting her now ex-husband, she sought a Christian and “someone who lived in Nigeria with no plans to relocate”.
