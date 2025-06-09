If the former first lady, Patience Jonathan, has proven anything, it is that she can energise a crowd.

This was the case on Sunday when she thanked God for completing her education at the Streams of Joy International church, which is run by the popular preacher Jerry Eze.

Speaking in her signature English during the testimony, Mama Peace, as she is fondly referred to, drew cheers from the congregants as she narrated the harrowing journey to completing her academic programme.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former first lady, earlier in the month, received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in psychology, guidance, and counselling from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Chanting the church’s famed mantra, “What God cannot do does not exist,” Ms Jonathan broke into a song rendered in Ijaw.

During her academic journey, Mrs Jonathan said she started by acquiring a National Certificate of Education (NCE), before bagging a BSC, then a Master’s.

“When I went to pick up my PhD form, I thought that I would not make it. I said I have finished my career. I have served as First Lady of Nigeria. What am I going to do with a PhD?

“But God told me to go there. He said, If your children can make it, why can’t you? Just go there and try. I went to pick up the form. Three years to me was like 40 years,” she said.

Experience

Recounting time in school, the former First Lady said it was a humbling experience.

“I would go to class and sit on the bench with my children. Those were my children; I was the Mama among them, and I wasn’t ashamed.

“The teacher will be teaching, I will raise my hands and ask questions because the younger ones will understand immediately, but, as a Mama, I have to ask questions three times before I understand one thing. Before I knew it, God saw me through,” she said.

The wife of Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, recounted her experience at the hands of her lecturer, noting that sometimes, he gets her angry by telling her to repeat assignments.

“This man doesn’t know that I’m old. I will soon leave this place and rest because what will I do with it? It’s just to keep the brain moving. But to God be the glory. That thing that seemed impossible, God made it possible, and I graduated. Before I knew it, last week was my graduation. I give God the glory. I said God, thank you,” she said amidst cheers and laughter.

No age limit

Her message to the younger generation of Nigerians was simple: “If Patience can make it, you, the younger ones, can make it.

“No age limit in education. If you are a hundred years old, you can make it. If you are ten years old, you can make it. Just be determined, and you will get there and make it. I thank you, Father. Father, glorify your name,” she added.

Last week, the former First Lady dedicated her accomplishment to Nigerian women, vowing to continue the campaign to uplift society’s vulnerable members, especially women, children, and the youth. This promise instils hope in the hearts of many.

She also promised to devote a significant part of her time to advancing the cause of women and promoting dialogue to improve society.

