Former President Goodluck Jonathan‘s wife, Patience Jonathan, has counselled Nigerian women and youths on the benefit of continuous learning, stressing that no time is too late to achieve one’s academic dream.

The former first lady who noted that quality education enhances and ensures a better society stated this at the 43rd post-graduate ceremony of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education where she bagged a Doctor Of Philosophy degree in psychology, guidance And counselling.

“I feel that no age is too late to achieve your academic dreams, whether you are young or old. If I can do it, you can also do it,” Patience Jonathan said. “I believe that even in retirement, you are not too old to go back to school because education provides the opportunity for one to always refresh his or her brain and learn new things. Let me use this opportunity to encourage Nigerian women and the youth to aspire to become the best of themselves through qualitative education.”

The former First Lady who dedicated the accomplishment to Nigerian women vowed to continue with more determination and vigour, the campaign for the upliftment of the vulnerable members of the society, especially women, children and the youth.

She said she would devote a good part of her time towards advancing the cause of women and promoting dialogue in the bid to make the society better.

On her motivation for embarking on the programme, Patience Jonathan said: “First of all, l am very grateful to the Almighty God who has made today a reality. He saw me through the programme so l am very happy today.

READ ALSO: Jonathan wins 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize

“I also thank my family sincerely, especially my lovely husband, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for all his support and very useful suggestions. I am also very grateful to my beautiful and lovely children for showing great understanding and love throughout the period l was engaged in this programme. I appreciate all my friends for their encouragement. I feel very happy today.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Chris Okeke

Media Adviser to H.E. Dame (Dr) Patience Jonathan

First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria (2010-2015)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

