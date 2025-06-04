The State Security Service (SSS) has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking an interlocutory injunction to restrain Pat Utomi, a 2007 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), from further commenting publicly or engaging in rallies regarding his plan to establish a shadow government.

The SSS’s lead counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), also told the court that the agency is not interested in arresting anyone over the matter, but rather wants the court to interpret the constitution and determine the legality of the planned shadow government.

According to Mr Kehinde, the SSS has filed a fresh application before the court, seeking an order to restrain Mr Utomi, a professor, and his associates from staging roadshows, rallies, public lectures, or any form of public gathering aimed at promoting the shadow government.

The SSS said the application became necessary because Mr Utomi’s actions constitute a serious threat to public order, safety, and national unity.

The SSS claims that despite being served with the originating process and entering an appearance through his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mr Utomi has continued to make inflammatory statements capable of igniting chaos in the country.

The agency said it gathered through monitoring and intelligence reports that Mr Utomi plans to stage roadshows and rallies that could draw large crowds, disrupt peace, and lead to riots and violent protests.

The SSS argues that Mr Utomi’s intention is to cause public discontent in furtherance of his establishment of the purported shadow government.

The agency believes that unless the court intervenes, Mr Utomi’s actions may foist a fait accompli on the court and undermine the rule of law.

Mr Kehinde described the SSS, under its current leadership, as a civilised organisation with absolute confidence in the rule of law. The agency’s decision to approach the court is in line with its statutory mandate to ensure internal peace and prevent threats to lawful authority, the lawyer said.

The court will now determine the legality of the shadow government and whether Mr Utomi’s actions constitute a threat to national security.

The SSS’s application seeks to restrain the politician cum academic from promoting the shadow government pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Mr Utomi’s plan to constitute a shadow government has sparked widespread interest, with many Nigerians eagerly awaiting the court’s decision. The outcome will likely have significant implications for the country’s democracy and the rule of law.

