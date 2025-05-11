Nigerian fans of the sci-fi series, ‘Dr Who’ are in for an emotional ride.

The series, which triggers childhood memories for Nigerians who grew up in the 90s, has finally found its way home, even for a brief stopover.

The latest episode of ‘Doctor Who’, the British sci-fi series, depicts Lagos, Nigeria, for the first time in the show’s 62-year history.

Created in 1963 by Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber, and Donald Wilson, the show follows the adventures of the Doctor, an extraterrestrial being who travels through time and space using the TARDIS, a time machine.

He only visits Lagos this time, where he and others are trapped in a barber’s shop.

Nigerian writer Inua Ellams wrote the fifth episode of the 15th season, ‘The Story & the Engine. ‘ It sees Dr Who embark on a voyage to Nigeria.

It premiered on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ on Saturday.

Directed by Makalla McPherson, the production team initially considered filming the episode in Lagos, Nigeria, but settled for a set built on a soundstage at Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff.

However, drones were used to establish shots that captured the Mushin market.

The show has also been filmed in foreign locations, including the USA and Spain.

‘The Story & the Engine’

Somewhere in Nigeria, a bush fire rages and a kid, known as Omo, attempts to put it out with a cup of water. Moments later, Dr Who appears and quenches the fire.

Many years later, the doctor needs to visit the largest communications technology market in Africa, which is, incidentally, near Omo’s Palace (the barbershop owned by Omo). So he stops by to see his friend.

Upon entering the shop, the Doctor is trapped inside. Omo reveals that a mysterious figure, ‘ The Barber’, has taken control of the shop and is having him and the others tell stories to power an engine.

The story is sold using not only Nigerian characters who tried their best with the Nigerian accent, but also those it was not authentic enough.

It also explores Nigerian nuances, such as one of the trapped individuals referring to the doctor as an “intergalactic busybody time Lord.”

Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ serves as a soundtrack, further setting the tone for the Nigerian ambience.

In addition to the Inua, who plays a market seller, the episode also features Nigerian cast members like Sule Rimi (Omo Esosa), Ariyon Bakare (The Barber), Stefan Adegbola (Rashid Abubakar), Michael Balogun (Obioma Okoli), and Funmi James (Security Guard).

Writing ‘Dr Who’

In an interview with the BBC, Ellams recounted how ‘Doctor Who’ inspired him to dream beyond his reality as a child living in Lagos.

He revealed that returning to Nigeria years later helped him reconnect with a deep sense of freedom he once felt.

“I was a kid in Lagos when I started watching Doctor Who. The show taught me to dream beyond my present reality, go across the universe, and leap into incredible adventures…

“I guess what I’m trying to show is a little bit of the magic of Lagos, a little bit of the sparkles that exist when you choose to discover it,” he said.

Ariyon Bakare, the actor who played the barber in the episode, also spoke about the episode’s cultural depth.

“Inua’s script is steeped in Nigerian culture; it tells a story about storytelling and the origins of stories – the power they hold to heal, educate, and inspire,” he said.

