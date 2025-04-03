Adesida Adewumi, a consultant family physician, has revealed that couples who engage in regular sex tend to live longer than those with less frequent sexual activity.
He said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to Mr Adewumi, sexual activity has a range of health benefits, including improving lifespan, boosting the immune system, promoting better sleep, lowering blood pressure, and reducing mental and physical stress.
He explained that regular sex could also lower the risk of stroke and heart attacks, alleviate body pain and headaches, and even help prevent certain cancers.
“Regular sex reduces the risk of prostate and breast cancers. For men, ejaculating 21 times a month significantly lowers the risk of prostate cancer.
“It also helps burn calories, making it a good option for those who are overweight or obese. When performed at least three times a week on alternate days, it acts like regular exercise. Additionally, it can help lower high blood sugar levels,” Mr Adewumi stated.
Mr Adewumi further emphasised that regular sex contributed to better mental health by reducing the risk of depression and anxiety.
He also noted that it enhanced brain function, improving productivity and career fulfilment.
More benefits
About pregnancy, Mr Adewumi explained that pregnant women who engage in regular sex tend to experience more manageable labour and quicker post-delivery recovery.
He added that women who had more frequent sex during pregnancy were more likely to have smoother deliveries.
“Sexual activity also fosters emotional well-being by increasing intimacy and love between couples. Couples who have regular sex tend to be happier, more logical, and less irritable. It can help reduce loneliness, make arguments less frequent, and even improve memory and cognitive function,” he said.
He also pointed out that couples who maintain a healthy sexual relationship have stronger bonds with others, both socially and at work.
While highlighting the numerous benefits of regular sex, Mr Adewumi emphasised the importance of engaging in it within the context of a committed relationship, a key factor in ensuring a safe and fulfilling sexual experience.
He stressed that this approach helped protect individuals from sexually transmitted diseases such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Herpes, and Hepatitis.
Mr Adewumi noted that focusing on a monogamous relationship could significantly reduce an individual’s risk of exposure to these harmful infections.
Mr Adewumi’s advice underscores the significant physical, emotional, and psychological benefits of regular sexual activity, mainly when practised with a partner.
