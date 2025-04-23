It’s unlikely that memories of the talk-of-the-town wedding between Priscilla Ojo, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux will linger for a while.

The adorable couple stole the hearts of many last Thursday as they exchanged vows before family, friends and well-wishers at a colourful ceremony in Lagos.

But it’s almost impossible to have a fairytale wedding of that magnitude without Cupid having a hand in it.

In this case, it played out in the role of Nigerian businesswoman Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Goodhair, in bringing the couple together. She shared their unique love story on Instagram.

As she puts it, encouraging the bride and groom on their love-at-first-sight quest was one thing, but convincing Queen Mother Iyabo Ojo to allow a big-time Tanzanian artiste to date her only daughter and prized possession was another.

“We didn’t have any Tanzanian ties, nor had we been there. It all just seemed so far-fetched. But the little time I spent around Juma in Rwanda was enough for me to know that he was a good man with a good heart, and Priscy smote from the jump.

“It wasn’t easy convincing Iyabo. I remember walking from Oxford Circus to the end of Knightsbridge (almost 2 hours), trying to convince her. And after that, she would call every other hour saying, ‘But Chioma, this blog said this, and that blog said that’,” she said.

Like the Queen Bee protecting her hive, Iyabo had conditions before giving her ok.

According to Chioma, the actress eventually agreed because Juma had to be serious about marrying Priscilla if he wanted to date her.

“Shortly after that, she said, well, if she’s gonna date him, then he better be ready to marry her, and I said I promise you he will (he told me he wanted to marry her on day 1). As a joke, we started planning the wedding on this call. This was August 2024.

“It was so funny because they had just become official bf & gf, and here we were speaking the actual details of a wedding into existence. Iyabo was saying they must come to Nigeria to take her, and then we can do one in their country, too,” she said.

The reality star said that although it felt hilarious because of how detailed Iyabo was, she got serious because anyone who knows her knows how prophetic she is.

“@iyaboojofespris, I want to also honour you today for being the incredible human you are. This wedding has proved your love, and I’m happy nations call you blessed. Thank you for handing Priscilla to me as my little sister the way you have taken me as your little sister,” Chioma wrote.

Gratitude

The bride’s mother expressed gratitude to her ”Real Housewives of Lagos’’ co-star for bringing the couple together and for always looking out for her daughter.

“We have to give her flowers today because she deserves those flowers. She owned this moment. I remember waking her to ask for information, and she was like, “He’s so perfect. “So I went to Priscilla and asked her to tell me because I monitored everything.

“But Chioma was so positive from the beginning to the end. I want to say thank you so much. Many people don’t know you paid for the hall for the engagement. Thank you so much for loving my daughter like yours,” she said.

