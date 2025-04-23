Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and a major agricultural powerhouse, faces a persistent challenge in ensuring the quality and safety of its agricultural exports and domestic food supply. Weak phytosanitary policies—measures that protect plant health by preventing the spread of pests and diseases—have hindered Nigeria’s global trade potential, led to frequent export rejections, and exposed domestic consumers to poorly manufactured and unsafe food products.

As the world increasingly prioritises food safety, biosecurity, and compliance with international health standards, Nigeria must urgently reform its phytosanitary regulatory framework. This means stricter monitoring, better enforcement mechanisms, and stronger institutional coordination to align with global best practices. Without these reforms, Nigeria risks losing access to lucrative export markets, endangering its agricultural economy, and undermining public health.

The Current State of Nigeria’s Phytosanitary Policy

Nigeria’s phytosanitary policy falls under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), with oversight by the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS). The NAQS is responsible for:

– Monitoring plant health and preventing pest infestations

– Ensuring food exports meet international safety standards

– Regulating the importation of agricultural products to prevent disease outbreaks

Despite these responsibilities, major gaps remain in enforcement, infrastructure, and policy implementation, leading to widespread non-compliance among exporters and importers alike.

Key Weaknesses in Nigeria’s Phytosanitary System

1. Frequent Rejection of Nigerian Agricultural Exports

– The European Union (EU), the United States, and Asian markets have repeatedly rejected Nigerian agricultural products due to contamination by pesticides, aflatoxins, and plant pests.

– In 2015, the EU banned Nigerian bean exports after detecting excessive levels of pesticide residues. The ban lasted seven years, costing the economy millions of dollars.

– Other Nigerian exports, including sesame seeds, hibiscus flowers, and yams, have faced similar restrictions due to non-compliance with phytosanitary standards.

2. Weak Border Control and Quarantine Infrastructure

– Porous borders allow the unchecked entry of substandard and contaminated agricultural products, threatening domestic food safety.

– Nigeria lacks modern quarantine facilities, making it difficult to inspect and certify food imports and exports effectively.

– Smuggled agricultural products, often of lower quality, undermine local farmers and disrupt markets.

3. Inadequate Testing Facilities and Regulatory Oversight

– Limited laboratory capacity means many food products are not properly tested before reaching consumers.

– The absence of strict regulatory enforcement allows food manufacturers and exporters to bypass safety standards without consequences.

– Corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies further weaken regulatory oversight.

4. Lack of Farmer and Exporter Education on Compliance

– Many Nigerian farmers and exporters lack awareness of international phytosanitary regulations.

– Smallholder farmers, who make up 70% of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, often struggle to meet export-quality requirements due to limited training and resources.

Without urgent reforms, Nigeria risks further trade restrictions, declining agricultural competitiveness, and increased threats to public health.

Why Nigeria Must Strengthen Its Phytosanitary Regulations

1. Enhancing Export Competitiveness and Market Access

-Stricter phytosanitary measures will reduce export rejections, improving Nigeria’s credibility in global trade.

– Countries like Kenya and Ghana have strengthened their regulatory systems, securing better access to European and Asian markets. Nigeria must follow suit to remain competitive.

– The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides an opportunity for Nigeria to dominate intra-African agricultural trade, but only if its products meet international safety standards.

2. Safeguarding Public Health and Food Security

– Poorly regulated imports and domestic agricultural practices increase the risk of foodborne diseases, aflatoxin contamination, and pesticide poisoning.

– Strengthening phytosanitary enforcement will protect Nigerian consumers from unsafe food products, reducing health risks.

– The rising demand for organic and high-quality foods globally means Nigeria must adopt stricter safety measures to meet consumer expectations.

3. Protecting Domestic Agriculture from Pests and Diseases

– Without proper inspection and quarantine procedures, Nigeria remains vulnerable to invasive pests and plant diseases that can devastate crop production.

– Recent outbreaks of Fall Armyworm and Tomato Ebola have severely affected maize and tomato farmers, leading to food price surges.

– Strengthening phytosanitary controls will protect Nigerian farmers from economic losses caused by pest-related crop failures.

Policy Recommendations for Strengthening Nigeria’s Phytosanitary Framework

To address these challenges, Nigeria must adopt a holistic approach that includes stronger enforcement, investment in infrastructure, and policy reforms.

1. Establish a Centralised Phytosanitary Enforcement Authority

– While the NAQS exists, a more coordinated regulatory body is needed to streamline inspections, approvals, and enforcement across ministries and agencies.

– This body should work closely with Customs, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)to ensure strict monitoring of imports and exports.

2. Invest in Modern Testing and Quarantine Infrastructure

– Upgrade Nigeria’s testing laboratories with state-of-the-art equipment to detect contaminants, pesticides, and aflatoxins in agricultural products.

– Establish quarantine stations at major ports and borders to thoroughly inspect imported goods before they enter domestic markets.

– Improve traceability systems, so that contaminated products can be quickly identified and removed from supply chains.

3. Strengthen Compliance Monitoring and Punitive Measures

– Introduce strict penalties for exporters and importers who violate phytosanitary regulations.

– Implement a real-time digital tracking system to monitor compliance across supply chains.

– Conduct regular market inspections to ensure locally sold agricultural products meet national and international safety standards.

4. Provide Capacity Building for Farmers and Exporters

– Launch nationwide training programs for farmers on Good Agricultural Practices (GAPS), pesticide use, and hygiene standards.

– Work with exporters’ associations to educate traders on phytosanitary certification and global market requirements.

– Establish incentives for farmers who adopt safe and sustainable farming practices, including access to low-interest loans and export grants.

5. Strengthen Regional and International Partnerships

– Collaborate with international trade partners, including the EU, U.S., and African trade blocs, to align Nigeria’s policies with global standards.

– Leverage technical support from FAO, WTO, and regional bodies to develop more effective phytosanitary strategies.

– Encourage public-private partnerships to finance critical infrastructure improvements.

Nigeria’s agricultural future depends on its ability to enforce strict phytosanitary regulations. Without urgent reforms, the country risks losing valuable export markets, exposing citizens to unsafe food products, and weakening its agricultural economy. To unlock Nigeria’s full trade potential, policymakers must take decisive action:

– Strengthen enforcement mechanisms

– Invest in testing and quarantine infrastructure

– Educate farmers and exporters on compliance

– Harmonise regulations with international trade standards

The time for phytosanitary complacency is over. If Nigeria wants to be a global leader in agriculture and food trade, it must prioritise strict monitoring and compliance enforcement now. The future of food security, economic growth, and international competitiveness depends on it.

Victor Liman is the former Chief Trade Negotiator of Nigeria and Acting Director General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations. He was also the Head and Trade Commissioner, Nigeria Regional Investment and Trade Office, Shanghai, China, with a concurrent mandate to oversee the South Asian countries’ trade relations with Nigeria. vboffiong@gmail.com (+234 90300 5257)

