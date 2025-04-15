Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of Olaseinde Obe, a former Guardian Cartoonist fondly known by his signature ‘Obe Ess’, as a great loss to the media industry.

Obe Ess, 68, was a legendary figure in Nigerian journalism. His brother Taiwo Obe, founder of the Journalism Clinic, announced his demise on Tuesday on X.

He spent many years at The Guardian newspaper, where his cartoons became powerful tools renowned for his sharp wit and distinctive style.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, said the renowned cartoonist’s exit was heartbreaking, given his contribution to journalism.

“The death of Olaseinde Obe is a great loss to the media industry, and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“Especially using cartoons as illustrations and medium of expression. His landmark achievements in the media industry are unprecedented. I sympathise with the deceased family, friends, associates, the Guardian media team and entire media practitioners in Nigeria. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of Obe Ess,” he said.

(NAN)

