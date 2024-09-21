Claim: On Saturday, a verified Facebook influencer, Ugo Egbujo, posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a post by celebrated Nigerian chef Hilda Baci on her birthday, which read, “God over everything, stepped into 29 and still a virgin, it can only be God.”

Hilda Baci is widely recognised for her Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The claim was posted on Hilda Baci’s birthday, Saturday, at 4 p.m.

Mr Egbujo, who has over 82,000 followers, shared the screenshot from X (formerly Twitter), which has sparked discussions and garnered over 254 shares on Facebook.

Evidence: A cursory look at the claim reveals some discrepancies.

The controversial viral post originated from a parody account mimicking Hilda Baci’s persona, often exaggerating characteristics and behaviours for comedic effect.

Such accounts typically do not convey factual information. However, as of press time, the post has garnered over 1.3k reposts, 33,000 likes, and 1.8 million views, alongside 841 bookmarks on X.

The account was opened in May 2023, the same month Ms Baci began her record-breaking cooking attempt.

On 11 May 2023, Ms Baci began her “Cook-a-thon” to break the record for the longest cooking marathon. By 15 May, she succeeded, cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes. Guinness World Records officially recognised this achievement on 13 June 2023, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Hilda Baci’s actual birthday post

Ms Baci’s verified X account is (@hildabacicooks), featuring her official brand engagements and updates on her culinary endeavours.

The award-winning chef’s original birthday post was posted on her verified social media handles, with similar captions across Facebook and Instagram that read, “Stepping into 29 like… Reflecting on the chapters behind me, filled with lessons, laughs, and love. Welcoming this final year of my twenties with open arms and an open heart. Here’s to making every moment count!”

The misleading claim about Hilda Baci’s virginity has prompted a range of reactions on Facebook and X, from supportive comments to scepticism.

Some users have expressed disbelief, emphasising that true virginity is not something one should flaunt. Others have humorously commented on societal perceptions and the implications of such claims in light of her public persona.

Conclusion

The assertion that Hilda Baci celebrated being a virgin at 29 is unfounded and originated from a parody post rather than any verified source.

The chef has not made any public statements regarding this claim. Still, in a follow-up verification, PREMIUM TIMES contacted Ms Baci’s management, who confirmed that her only official X account is @hildabacicooks, boasting over 170,000 followers.

They said: “It’s not her account. Her real account is Hildabacicooks”.

The discussions it has sparked highlight the impact of social media and the need for careful consideration of the information being shared.

Verdict: Unverified. The claim about Hilda Baci’s virginity is false, based on a parody post, and lacks credible evidence. It does not reflect her personal life or statements.

