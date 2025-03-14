The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of social media critic Martins ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse over alleged defamation of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Chinwo initiated legal action against VDM, seeking N1.1 billion in damages over his alleged defamatory statements about her on social media.

The singer, through her legal team, Law Corridor, filed the lawsuit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), alleging that VDM made defamatory remarks that were libellous, malicious, and damaging to her reputation and character.

However, in its Thursday report, Channels Television stated that Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna issued the bench warrant.

Magistrate Iyanna directed the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to arrest VDM and bring him before the court to respond to the allegations against him.

The order followed VDM’s failure to appear in court on 5 March despite being summoned.

Meanwhile, VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, urged the court to reconsider the bench warrant, assuring that he would produce his client.

However, Magistrate Iyanna rejected the plea, insisting that law enforcement agencies present VDM in court.

VDM’s action

The order of VDM’s arrest stemmed from allegations that Mercy Chinwo was entangled in a contractual dispute and misappropriating $345,000, allegedly linked to her former manager and record label boss, Ezekiel ‘Eezee Tee’ Onyedikachukwu.

In response, Ms Chinwo presented supporting documents, including emails and payment receipts, noting that VDM’s claims were baseless and severely damaged her reputation.

Her legal team, led by Pelumi Olajengbesi, argued that VDM’s actions violated Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24(1)(B) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

The legal dispute between gospel singer Ms Chinwo and her former EeZee Tee started following her departure from EeZee Conceptz, where she had been under a 50/50 gross revenue-sharing agreement.

She accused EeZee Tee of withholding $345,000 in royalties and fostering a toxic work environment.

EeZee Tee denied the allegations, countering that Chinwo had failed to remit funds from her performances. He also called for an independent audit of their financial transactions.

On 6 March, the court adjourned the case to 14 May for a hearing.

Meanwhile, Mr Adeyanju, while reacting to the bench warrant on his Facebook page, said, “The Mercy Chinwo’s team are not interested in going to court or doing anything. It’s all for cruise and media trials. Just look at the headline.”

